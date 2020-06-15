© REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

What is happening now is the revenge of that history.

Famous hip-hop artist and activist Kareem Dennis (stage name Lowkey) unloaded on British imperialism in an interview with RT, saying it's the bitter legacy of slavery and persecution that is being avenged at the moment.The empire prospered as its per capita GDP "actually increased by 347 percent" between 1757 and 1900 - but that boomeranged in the 21st century, Lowkey said.Lowkey said the UK Ministry of Defense had to pay out around £20 million to Kenyans who suffered from the "effects of castration at the hands of British forces" after World War II. He lashed out at the UK government for what he said was "unanswerability and unaccountability for the past.""There are many ways in which the current political moment and Grenfell actually come together and you can see these overlaps quite clearly."