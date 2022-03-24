© LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images

Long shot French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has vowed to deport 1 million migrants with criminal records a year under a newly created 'Ministry for Remigration'.Le Monde reports on Zemmour's plan to use existing agreements with countries such as Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to repatriate migrants with criminal backgrounds.Zemmour's rivals suggested he was only announcing the controversial new proposal in order to reverse his falling poll numbers.Populist competitor Marine Le Pen is now projected to earn 18 per cent of the vote and move forward to a second round run off against President Emmanuel Macron.However, critics continue to insist that the Le Pen name is tainted and that she cannot beat Macron, having failed to do so by a reasonably large margin back in 2017.Last month, former President Trump backed Zemmour for the French presidency and gave him advice on how to win.