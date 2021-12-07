© Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP



Eric Zemmour has joined the race for the country's presidency on an anti-immigration and anti-Islam stance.a few days after he formally declared his candidacy in a video highlighting his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views.Mr. Zemmour has drawn comparisons in France to former US president Donald Trump because of his populism and ambitions of making the jump from the small screen to national leadership in France's presidential election in April.The 63-year-old, who has multiple hate-speech convictions, unveiled his campaign's slogan,, a quote attributed to Napoleon. Mr. Zemmour said:Supporters at the rally sang France's national anthem, shouted "Zemmour, president!" and "We will win!" while brandishing the tricolour French flag.and forcefully removed from the room. The scuffles continued outside the room between anti-racism activists and security guards.Reporters from a French television show covering politics were booed and insulted by Mr. Zemmour's supporters ahead of his speech, leading to them being briefly escorted outside the room by security guards. They came back soon afterwards but Mr. Zemmour harshly criticised the media in his speech. He said:The rally, which was initially due to be held in a Paris concert hall, wasPolice had feared clashes with Mr. Zemmour's far-right supporters.In the popular Paris neighbourhood of Barbes, thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Sunday, marching behind a banner which readPauline Salingue, a spokeswoman for the head of the New Anti-Capitalist Party, said peopleMr. Zemmour has gained strength on France's political scene in recent months, starting towho has long said she would run for the French presidency next year.His first rally came one day afterbut he has yet to declare his candidacy.The far-left leader of the Rebel France party,who is seeking the presidency for a third time, also staged a rally on Sunday, gathering several thousands of supporters in Paris.Other presidential candidates on the left include Paris mayorThose attending rallies for Mr. Zemmour and Mr. Melenchon were not required to show their French Covid-19 health passes, in line with a decision from the Constitutional Council that said the passes should not be used to restrict access to political meetings.Wearing a mask is mandatory in public gatherings, yet many of Mr. Zemmour's supporters at the rally in Villepinte defied the government restriction.Coronavirus infections have jumped in France over the last few weeks, with daily new cases nearing 40,000 on average, and virus-related hospitalisations and deaths rising again.