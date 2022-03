© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Suddenly, they didn't want to take any real credit.The progressive group isn't as influential as, say, the Federalist Society.That was the line from Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice, who said that comparing his group to that conservative juggernaut wasn't quite apt because "they've been at it longer.""They have way more money. And they've captured the court by a 6-3 margin," Fallon told the Washington Post, before adding Monday morning that "we still have a long way to go before we're as influential or as awash in resources as they are."Republicans either didn't read the Post before taking their seats in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday morning, or they don't make much of Fallon's denials.Of course, the White House didn't make much of those attacks, telling RealClearPolitics thatAnd neither, said Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, "were attacks on potential nominees from the right or the left."Sen. Dick Durbin knew these kinds of attacks would still come in committee."These activists demand that the court make policy and deliver results they can't achieve through the deliberation, compromise, and rough and tumble of legislative politics," continued Texas Sen. John Cornyn, taking up the same line of attack.Sen. Lindsey Graham was blunt. "You say, Judge Jackson," the South Carolina Republican addressed the nominee sitting silently before the committee, "you don't have any judicial philosophy per se. Well, somebody on the left believes you do or they wouldn't have spent the money they spent to have you in this chair."A lot of dark money gets thrown around in Washington, especially during confirmation battles. The conservative Judicial Crisis Network, for instance, spent over $10 million in support of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. But according to the White House, dark money groups didn't influence the president in the current nomination process. Instead, Bates told RCP, Biden's "consultations with Senators of both parties did inform his decision."And many of those senators had already gotten to know the judge. Last year, the Senate confirmed Jackson by a vote of 53-44 to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Along with Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, Graham was the third GOP vote in support of the nomination.That is how Elie Mystal described the Constitution earlier this month during an appearance on ABC's "The View," explaining that "this document was written without the consent of Black and Brown people in this country, and without the consent of women in this country." He added, "If that is the starting point, the very least we can do is ignore what those slavers and colonists and misogynists thought, and interpret the Constitution in a way that makes sense for our modern world.""He honors the Constitution, which he has been emphatic about for decades, as does Judge Jackson. And the President was explicit when this vacancy was announced that he would select a nominee in the mold of Justice Breyer, who would uphold the Constitution and the rule of law," the White House spokesman added.The entire debate has the White House in a bit of an unusual position.Demand Justice pressed the administration last summer to move on from Biden's infrastructure bill. A former Hillary Clinton spokesman, Fallon wrote on Twitter that the status of infrastructure was "up in the air" and voting reform should be the top priority. At the time, Ben LaBolt, a former Obama official, told RCP that the suggestion from Demand Justice was "completely nuts."Biden signed that bill into law five months later. It is considered his marquee accomplishment to date. LaBolt, meanwhile, has returned to the White House as a member of Biden's "sherpa" team to shepherd Jackson through the confirmation process.If Demand Justice is calling the White House these days, those calls likely aren't returned. At least, not quickly. Biden World remembers how Fallon attacked the president during the primaries for having "no plan to counter the Republican capture of the Supreme Court."Conservatives probably aren't familiar with that fighting.Carrie Severino wasn't surprised by Republican interest. The Judicial Crisis Network came under scrutiny from Democrats during the last confirmation battle, and the president of that dark money group noted that Demand Justice was previously "a partner with the billion-dollar Arabella network, which has campaigned for court packing, for Justice Breyer's retirement, and for Jackson's nomination to the Court." Severino said it is "no surprise" then that Senate Republicans "wanted to learn more about the dark money network calling shots on the left."If Republicans are attacking Demand Justice because they fear that the dark money group conspired to put a liberal justice on the court who doesn't respect the role of the judiciary, Jackson may have tried to put those concerns to bed, albeit indirectly."During this hearing," the judge said in her opening remarks, "I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free."