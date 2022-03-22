Earth Changes
Girl aged 17 months killed by dog at home in St Helens, UK
Tue, 22 Mar 2022 10:24 UTC
The toddler died in hospital after the attack in St Helens at about 15:50 GMT on Monday, Merseyside Police said.
Officers said her "absolutely devastated" family had only bought the dog a week ago.
Police will carry out tests on the animal, which was killed by officers, to see if it was an illegal breed, as well as trying to identify its previous owners.
The attack happened at the family's home in Bidston Avenue in the Blackbrook area of St Helens.
Neighbour Joanne Matthews said she saw an ambulance outside the house and then about 10 police vehicles arrived.
"I saw them bring the dog out. I couldn't tell what breed it was but from the back it looked like a Staffordshire bull terrier or pit bull," she said.
Ms Matthews, 53, said the toddler was "a beautiful little girl".
"I'd see the family in passing, just to say hello, and they were always very pleasant," she said.
Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she got home when the area was busy with police.
"The mum was on the field at the front of the house crying. She was hysterical," she said.
"It is usually very quiet here and safe for children, but when you hear something like this has happened it is so distressing."
Two police officers remain at the family's home this morning.
The streets are quiet as people come to terms with the tragedy.
It is the early stages of the investigation and police are carrying out house-to-house inquiries and looking at CCTV footage.
As officers conduct tests to see what breed of dog it was, and try to trace its previous owners, they are also reassuring neighbours who are shocked and distressed at the attack.
Anyone who witnessed anything in the area at the time, or who has information about the dog, has been asked to contact police.
Det Insp Lisa Milligan said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the child's family at this devastating time.
"Whilst we are in the very early stages of the investigation into this extremely tragic incident we can confirm that the dog was only bought by the family a week ago."
Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said she was "devastated to hear news that a young girl tragically lost her life".
"Thoughts are with her family and loved ones," she tweeted.
She said police and St Helens Council were supporting the family and the local community.
St Helens Labour councillor Jeanie Bell said the girl's death was "absolutely awful".
She tweeted: "I cannot begin to imagine the heartbreak for their family."