Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has made it clear thatOn Saturday, Lavrov announced:On top of that, Russia's top diplomat argued thatLavrov also claimed that Western companies that have pulled out of Russia have done so under immense pressure from their governments. He added that Moscow would solve all the economic problems it was facing.The Russian official went on to argue thatLavrov noted that the latter term effectively stood for those countries' consent to the military alliance moving its hardware and troops through their territory.Speaking of NATO and the EU, Lavrov claimed thatHe referenced the Western sanctions imposed on Russia following 2014 when, as Lavrov put it,Russia's top diplomat noted that the West kept introducing new batches of punitive measures every six months regardless.Lavrov said that in private conversation, many European colleagues had told him that they realized thatYet those European officials supposedly also told their Russian counterpart thatLavrov claimed that no one in Europe apparently had the guts to make their true feelings regarding anti-Russian sanctions known.Following February 24, when Russia launched a military campaign against Ukraine, the US, Canada, the whole of the EU, Australia, Japan and several other nations slapped crippling sanctions on Moscow, targeting, among other things, the country's central bank's assets, a number of major commercial banks, as well as Russia's top officials, including Putin and Lavrov.