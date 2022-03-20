© Microscope image courtesy of M. Shribak and I. Arkhipova



'Jumping genes'

Dessication and discovery

Your DNADNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is a molecule composed of two long strands of nucleotides that coil around each other to form a double helix. It is the hereditary material in humans and almost all other organisms that carries genetic instructions for development, functioning, growth, and reproduction. Nearly every cell in a person's body has the same DNA. Most DNA is located in the cell nucleus (where it is called nuclear DNA), but a small amount of DNA can also be found in the mitochondria (where it is called mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA)."DNA holds the blueprint to build your body, but it's a living document:Cataloguing these marks and how they work is important for understanding biology and genetics — and coming up with therapies to address diseases and disorders.But a team from the University of ChicagoFounded in 1890, the University of Chicago (UChicago, U of C, or Chicago) is a private research university in Chicago, Illinois. Located on a 217-acre campus in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, near Lake Michigan, the school holds top-ten positions in various national and international rankings. UChicago is also well known for its professional schools: Pritzker School of Medicine, Booth School of Business, Law School, School of Social Service Administration, Harris School of Public Policy Studies, Divinity School and the Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies, and Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering." University of Chicago-affiliated Marine Biological Laboratory hasThis fundamental and surprising discovery was reported on February 28, 2022, in Nature Communications."We discovered back in 2008 thatsaid senior author Irina Arkhipova, senior scientist in the Marine Biological Laboratory's Josephine Bay Paul Center.Epigenetic marks are modifications to DNA bases thatThis discovery"This is very unusual and has not been previously reported," Arkhipova said."It's almost unbelievable," said co-first author Irina Yushenova, a research scientist in Arkhipova's lab.Yushenova explained how this process would have occurred: "Just try to picture,"You don't want transposons jumping around in your genome," said the study's first author, Fernando Rodriguez, also a research scientist in Arkhipova's lab. "They will mess things up, so you want to keep them in check. And the epigenetic system to accomplish that is different in different animals. In this case,"Bdelloid rotifers, especially, have to keep their transposons in check because they primarily reproduce asexually," Arkhipova said.Indeed, transposon content is much lower in bdelloids than it is in sexual eukaryotes that don't have this extra epigenetic layer in their genome defense system."In the two previously known epigenetic marks in eukaryotes, a methyl group is added to a DNA base, either cytosine or adenine. The team's newly discovered mark is also a cytosine modification, but with a distinct bacterial-like positioning of the methyl group — essentially recapitulating evolutionary events of over two billion years ago, when the conventional epigenetic marks in early eukaryotes emerged.Bdelloid rotifers are extremely resilient animals, as the Arkhipova and David Mark Welch labs at MBL have discovered over the years."When they rehydrate or otherwise render their DNA ends accessible, this might be an opportunity for foreign DNA fragments from ingested bacteria, fungi, or microalgae to transfer into the rotifer genome," Arkhipova said. About 10 percent of the rotifer genome comes from non-metazoan sources, they have found.Still, the Arkhipova lab was surprised to find a gene in the rotifer genome that resembled a bacterial methyltransferase (a methyltransferase is a kind of molecule that catalyzes the transfer of a methyl group to DNA). "We hypothesized that this gene conferred this new function of suppressing transposons, and we spent the last six years proving that, indeed, it does," Arkhipova said.It's too early to know what the implications may be of discovering this new epigenetic system in rotifers. But parallel discoveries have had major impacts on biology."A good comparison is the CRISPR-Cas system in bacteria, which started out as a basic research discovery. Now CRISPR-Cas9 is used everywhere as a tool for gene editing in other organisms," Rodriguez said. "This is a new system. Will it have applications, implications for future research? It's hard to tell."