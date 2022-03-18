"the Parties shall not use the territories of other States with a view to preparing or carrying out an armed attack against the other Party or other actions affecting core security interests of the other Party."

"The Russian Federation and all the Parties that were member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as of 27 May 1997, respectively, shall not deploy military forces and weaponry on the territory of any of the other States in Europe in addition to the forces stationed on that territory as of 27 May 1997."

"The Parties shall refrain from deploying their armed forces and armaments, including in the framework of international organizations, military alliances or coalitions, in the areas where such deployment could be perceived by the other Party as a threat to its national security, with the exception of such deployment within the national territories of the Parties."

"The Parties shall undertake not to deploy ground-launched intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles outside their national territories...The Parties shall refrain from deploying nuclear weapons outside their national territories."

"This is not empty bravado," President Vladimir Putin responded two days later in his Donetsk and Lugansk recognition speech on February 21. The Ukraine threat to attack Russia was "a foregone conclusion, it is a matter of time", Putin added.

"I would like to add that the Maritime Operations Center in Ochakov [Ochakiv], built by the Americans, makes it possible to ensure the actions of NATO ships, including their use of high-precision weapons against the Russian Black Sea Fleet and our infrastructure on the entire Black Sea coast. At one time, the United States intended to create similar facilities in the Crimea, but the Crimeans and Sevastopolians thwarted these plans. We will always remember that."

"Many Ukrainian airfields are located near our borders. NATO tactical aviation stationed here, including carriers of high-precision weapons, will be able to hit our territory to a depth of up to the Volgograd-Kazan-Samara-Astrakhan line. The deployment of radar reconnaissance equipment on the territory of Ukraine will allow NATO to tightly control the airspace of Russia up to the Urals."

"How Ukraine has been spoiling relations with Russia for thirty years — NATO has been present in Ukraine for a long time

Language, Crimea and the fleet

As early as 1995, for example, Ukrainian nationalists were fighting against Russia on the side of Chechen rebels.

Creeping militarization

after the Euromaidan, the course for NATO membership was even included in the Constitution of Ukraine.

pumping of Ukraine with weapons began long before the events of 2022, and the delivery of the notorious Javelin complexes is just one of the episodes of this

pumping

.

The once-upon-a-time neutral Ukraine has acquired centres of hostile naval operations in Ochakov and Berdyansk.

'In three years we will be able to strike at Russian ships in the Black Sea with our mosquito fleet. And if we combine with Georgia and Turkey, the Russian Federation will be blocked,' Ukrainian military experts have boasted.

since 2014, foreign military advisers from several NATO countries have been present in Ukraine on a permanent basis. Vladimir Putin indicated their immediate withdrawal from Ukraine in February 2022 as one of the steps required to de-escalate tensions around Ukraine.

Who and why shouted 'Putin will attack'?

'And I do not know how to write what I have been writing for the last 10 years. After all, I wrote that Russia is a great power with a great culture; that it is useful and profitable for Ukraine to be friends with it. That we have a great history in common, and this unites us much more than it separates us. And stories about the 'Russian threat'- well, this is nonsense, of course, and nationalist propaganda... But it turns out that those freaks who shouted 'Putin will attack' were right all these years. It was very funny. Until Putin attacked.'

The nationalists understood that without this threat, they would forever remain political freaks, gaining 0.5% in elections everywhere except in their native village. They would have sent letters of thanks to the Kremlin if they were sure that no one would find out about it.

But the Americans, on the contrary, pump Ukraine up with weapons and mold her image as the victim.

By Nikolai Storozhenko, translated and introduced by John Helmer, Moscow

