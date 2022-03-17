© AP / Patrick Semansky

The US president initially refused to use the term, but then reconsidered.US President Joe Biden has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" over the conflict in Ukraine, with the Kremlin responding that such remarks from the United States are "unacceptable and unforgivable."During a White House event on Wednesday, Biden was asked by one of the reporters if he considered Russia's president a war criminal. Initially, Biden answered "no," but then he asked the journalist to clarify the question and said:In a speech on Wednesday, Biden accused the Russian military of shelling hospitals and apartment buildings - something that Moscow denies.Moscow attacked Ukraine in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics with capitals in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.The West imposed tough sanctions on Russia for the offensive against Ukraine, including against Putin personally. Moscow responded with counter sanctions which targeted the US President.