EU piling more sanctions on Russia Around 600 Russian individuals and multiple businesses are targeted

The US is damaging the Russian economy to stop its military attack against Ukraine, but the government is not commenting on the, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo indicated during an interview with CNBC on Monday.Adeyemo sat down with the network's senior White House correspondent, Kayla Tausche, to explain how the US was successfully using economic sanctions to hurt the Russian economy with the purported goal of stopping the military offensive against Kiev. Russia is feeling the pain, as evidenced by its continued suspension of the domestic stock trade, devaluation of the ruble, and restrictions on the withdrawal of foreign currency from banks, the official said.Tausche asked him about, saying instead that the US was committed to pursuing Ukraine's cause.In fact, the US has for decades declared freedom of navigation to be a major foreign policy priority - the Pentagon has sent warships on missions in the South China Sea on numerous occasions, including parts claimed by China.Kiev has made other proposals to the US and its allies that would have required them to use military force against Russia. One idea wasin the Ukrainian crisis, fearing that otherwise it would escalate into a world war.The CNBC host implied that the option of a full Russia trade blockade was on the table as she asked whether Washington considered restricting exports from the country too costly for the US and other Western countries.Adeyemo said the Biden administration regards sanctions on Russia "with an eye towards mitigation," meaning "making sure that we are having a minimal impact on our economy." The oil embargo is one example of that approach, because the US produces most of the oil it consumes and can act from a position of power against Moscow, he explained.The US official acknowledged that there will be blowback from the sanctions nevertheless, butin order to make sure that we defend freedom."He also took a jab at China, claiming it will not be able to substitute for the Western nations in meeting the needs of the Russian economy and the sanctioned Russian elites."When you think about Russian elites, they are not buying homes in Shanghai and Beijing, they are buying them in London and in New York. And what we've agreed to do among the G7 is both freeze their assets and seize their assets."The deputy secretary said Washington. Beijing has been highly critical of the sanctions and accused the US of instigating the crisis in Ukraine in the first place by pursuing NATO's eastward expansion towards Russia's borders.The EU has agreed on. The detailed package will be published in the 'Official Journal of the EU' and come into force later on Tuesday.According to a press release from the European Commission, under the new package, the EU bans any transactions with certain Russian state-owned enterprises across different sectors, calling them "the Kremlin's military-industrial complex." The names of the targeted firms have not been unveiled yet, however, according to an earlier Reuters report,and other state-owned companies with a turnover of more than 1 trillion rubles ($9 billion) are to be targeted.The bloc also prohibits imports of." It plans to compensate for the losses by introducing increased import quotas to "other third countries."The package also includes a ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector, butThe bloc extends the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and entities, as well as companies active in military and defense areas, which are logistically and materially supporting" Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.Earlier reports stated that the list of sanctioned individuals will include Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and 14 other Russian billionaires. In order to "directly hit Russian elites," the EU will also place, including luxury cars and jewelry.Moreover, the blocFinally, "the EU, together with other World Trade Organization"This will suspend the significant benefits that Russia enjoys as a WTO member. These actions against Russia protect the essential security interests of the EU and its partners in light of Russia's unprovoked, premeditated and unjustified aggression against Ukraine, assisted by Belarus. They are fully justified under WTO law," the Council of the European Commission said in the press release. According to trade analysts, the step could lead to the imposition of punitive tariffs or a complete ban on Russian goods imports to the bloc.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen previously said the EU is also working to suspend Russia's membership rights of leading multilateral institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. However, these measures were not mentioned in Tuesday's package.Ahead of the meeting of the bloc's finance ministers in Brussels earlier on Tuesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the press the EUto stop the operation in Ukraine, which has been heavily criticized by many Western states.