© Andia / Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Moscow has blamed NATO countries for "breaking off the dialogue".Russia has officially informed the Council of Europe of its withdrawal from the organization. As Deputy Speaker of the Russian Duma Pyotr Tolstoy announced on Tuesday, a letter from the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov has been handed over to the Secretary General of the organization.Head of the Duma's Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, in his turn, made it clear that, leaving the Council of Europe, Russia will "be forced to denounce the European Convention on Human Rights.Writing on Telegram, Slutsky said that the human rights in the Russian Federation would be guaranteed "by all means and unconditionally."Russia announced its intention to leave the Council of Europe on March 10, following its suspension from the organization over the military offensive in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry said back then that Moscow would not tolerate "the subversive actions of the collective West," allegedly seeking "to substitute international law, which the US and its satellites have trampled on, with a 'rules-based order."