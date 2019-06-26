© Wikipedia / Vadim Chyprina



Tempers have been running high at the PACE this week as the rights body is about to reinstate Russia as a fully-fledged member. One of Ukraine's delegates went as far as declaring in English all Russians are 'bastards'.The outburst came from Borislav Beryoza, a Russophobic Ukrainian MPthat marks him even among the, to say it politely, expressive delegation from Kiev. The insult came on Tuesday, the gathering site of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).The independent MP is hardly a stranger to verbal and even physical abuse, although he usually prefers his insults in the Russian or Ukrainian language. His favorite target over the last few years has been Russian journalist Olga Skabeeva, who covers PACE meetings for the Russian news channel Rossiya 24 and also hosts a political talk show with her husband Evgeny Popov, who published the video., Deputy Speaker Irina Goncharenko, as she was briefing several journalists.Beryoza and the entire Ukrainian delegation to the PACE are"The gates of hell are open and the Russian demons will be at the Parliamentary Assembly. What is there to say? That's how scum do - slither through every crack."