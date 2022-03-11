Health & Wellness
Deadly Omicron surge hits South East Asia despite high vaccination rates
Daily Sceptic
Tue, 08 Mar 2022 07:00 UTC
Here are the double-vaccination rates in South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong, plus New Zealand, with the U.K. included for comparison.
phantom Covid wave, though quadruple-jabbed Israel has proven the curious exception.
In mainland China, which is still reportedly aiming for Zero Covid and putting cities of millions under lockdown, daily reported infections on Monday reached their highest level since the original Hubei outbreak, albeit with only 526 reported. However, these reflect outbreaks emerging in dozens of cities including Shanghai, the northern port city of Qingdao and the southern city of Dongguan. Will China (whose Covid data, we should note, have not been deemed trustworthy by many observers) finally have full scale outbreaks as seen across most of the globe over the past two years?
Why South East Asia had largely escaped the worst of the pandemic until Omicron (Singapore and Thailand had moderate Delta waves) has been something of a mystery. Early claims that they were aces at Test and Trace didn't really stack up as the reason for their success (though led many countries to believe such a containment strategy should be achievable), as while South Korea's efforts were heroic Japan's were ordinary and there was no real difference in outcomes. Are there genetic, physiological or cultural reasons for the differences across world regions?
There are many unanswered questions in the pandemic. But that many countries would be having their deadliest waves after double and triple vaccinating their populations, and with what is supposed to be the mildest variant so far, was, I imagine, not part of anyone's plan.
Reader Comments
I've always, personally, felt crowded places to be the worst place to be.
But if we all carry fire extinguishers and wear our gas masks and other protective apparel, it should be good. We can -uhh- all get used to it, the crowding, the management, the herding. The dissonance.
WE CAN GET ALONG.
The other thing is, there really isn't any place left on earth that used to be reasonably habitable and friendly, that isn't crowded anymore.
So, wear your gear and follow all the rules, so you don't hit or hurt anybody in your mad dash to escape....
The flames.
NO, WE CAN'T.
ned,
out