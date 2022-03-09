During a daily news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian called on the United States to take China's concerns seriously and avoid undermining its interests in handling the Ukraine issue and ties with Russia.Xi said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as he urged Moscow and Kiev to "keep the momentum of negotiations" and "bring about peaceful outcomes."On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in reaction to the Russian military operation in Ukraine. Other Western countries have also targeted Russia's financial and corporate system with crippling measures.The situation has pushed Russia's economy towards the gravest crisis since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.The Kremlin on Wednesday accused the US of declaring an economic war on Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the West's sanctions were "hostile bacchanalia" that had roiled global markets."You see the bacchanalia,The Russian Foreign Ministry says it is working on a broad response to the sanctions. Moscow says the measures will be swift and thoughtful, and that the pain will be felt in the West's most sensitive areas.Meanwhile, Russia says it has documents proving that the US has been developing bio-weapons in the Ukrainian territory.Earlier on Tuesday, US Under-Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland admitted that Ukraine has biological research facilities.Media reports sayChina has also warned the US against trying to build a Pacific version of NATO, urging Washington to stop interfering in the Chinese Taipei (Taiwan)., Bloomberg reported.