© Javier Zarracina/VOX



"According to the medical personnel of the AFU units (Ukrainian troops) there were recorded mass diseases among the Ukrainian military personnel in the field. Physicians recorded the unknown virus as a result of which the infected get the high fever which cannot be subdues by any medicines, and in two days there comes the fatal outcome. Thus far from the virus there have died more than twenty servicemen, what is carefully shielded by the commandment of the AFU from the publicity." - MoD situation report

"We keep registering new facts of growing the epidemics of acute respiratory infections among the Ukrainian military. Just since the beginning of this week more than 200 Ukrainian military have been taken to civil and military hospitals of Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk. It is important to repeat that the DPR intelligence previously reported the research being carried out in a private laboratory in the locality Shelkostantsiya, 30 km away from the city of Kharkov, and involving US military experts. According to our information, it is there where the deadly Californian flu strain leaked from."

in a short period of time because of new and deadly virus, which is immune to all medicines. Donetsk People's Republic intelligence has reported thatInformation from threatening epidemic is announced by Vice-Commander of Donetsk Army, Eduard Basurin.Leak of deadly virus in Ukrainian side was published first time on 12.1.2016:Outbreak of deadly virus continues and Friday 22.1.2016 Vice-Commander told new information from epidemic: