As Russia begins to assault military sites in Ukraine, there is suspicion that the US Biolabs, which were built in Ukraine for the purpose of research and defense, would be targeted as well.
As GreatGameIndia reported, under the "Biological Threat Reduction Program," the US has six such facilities in Ukraine. This has led to several people wondering if Russia is actually targeting the secret US bioweapons labs in Ukraine.
Now, the official US embassy website has removed all evidence of bio-labs in Ukraine. These bio-labs are funded and jointly operated by the US Department of Defense (DOD). These documents include important construction, financing and permit details for bioweapon laboratories in Ukraine. But now the US government is scrubbing these documents from the internet and becoming less transparent with this critical information.
This comes at a time when the world population is waking up to the reality of gain-of-function bioweapons research, lab leaks and predatory vaccine and diagnostics development. These bio-labs generate pathogens of pandemic potential that exploit human immune systems and are the foundation on which medical fraud, malpractice, vaccine-induced death and genocide originates.
Vast network of Biolabs in Ukraine
The US DOD funded at least 15 different bio-labs in Ukraine. These are not Chinese or Russian bio-labs. At least eight of these bioweapons labs are operated exclusively by the US. These laboratories
"consolidate and secure pathogens and toxins of security concern" to conduct "enhanced bio-security, bio-safety, and bio-surveillance measures" through "international research partnerships."Each facility costs the US taxpayers anywhere from $1.8 to over $3 million. The DOD facilitated the permit process to allow Ukrainian scientists to work with pathogens of pandemic potential.
The US DOD works directly with Ukraine's Ministry of Health, State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences and the Ministry of Defense. This network of bio-labs includes facilities in Odessa, Vinnytsia, Uzhgorod, Lviv, Kiev, Kherson, Ternopil, Crimea, Luhansk and two suspect facilities in Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.
In recent years, many of these labs have reached Bio-safety Level 2 status, allowing scientists to experiment with viruses and bacteria. Over the past two years, these laboratories, in cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, erected four more mobile laboratories to conduct epidemiological surveillance of the Ukrainian people.
List of Ukraine Biolabs documents removed by US Embassy
Up until recently, the existence and details of these bioweapons labs were public knowledge. The US embassy had previously disclosed the locations and details of these laboratories in a series of PDF files online. On February 26, 2022, the official embassy website shut down the links to all 15 bioweapon laboratories.
All the documents associated with these labs have been removed from the internet. If you click on any of the links, the PDF files are no longer available. Thankfully, these files have been archived and can still be accessed. What is the US embassy trying to hide?
