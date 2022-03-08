© Evgeny Biyatov / Sputnik

However, the mass evacuation of civilians from the cities is under question because of the sabotage from the Ukrainian side.

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that it had obtained information about the military biological program of the Kyiv government that was supported by the United States.

The last few days were marked by active offensive operations of Russian forces in the region of DonbasMariupol is fully surrounded by Russian forces and people's militia of Donbas, while Volnovakha remains blocked from the south, east and west. The northern route from it is under fire control of the Russians.Nevertheless, in both cases,In the evening of March 6, active offensive operations in the area were resumed. The advance on Mariupol was developed from the northern and eastern directions. Intense clashes erupted in Volnovakha.The third direction of the advance in this area of operations was the town of Gulyaipole and surrounding settlements. On the evening of March 6, Russian forward units entered the town after a series of artillery strikes on military objects and positions of Kyiv's forces.In the larger perspective, Russia, the LPR and DPR work to isolate the group of forces of the Ukrainian Army in the region of Donbas. Therefore, it is realistic to expect the push to cut off the road to Dnipro from the northern direction.Units belonging to Russia and the LPR are advancing on positions of the Ukrainian Army around Izyum. This advance is likely a part of the push to isolate Slavyansk and Kramatorsk from the western direction.They retreated from the villages of Bashtanka, Piskik and Marianivka. The situation around Peresadivka remains unclear. Mykolaiv authorities loyal to the Kyiv government claimed that on March 6 two Russian warplanes were downed in the region.Kharkiv city remains not blocked from the southern and western directions. The Russian military has made no attempts to storm the city. On previous days, they delivered strikes on military infrastructure and fortified positions in the area.In Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the situation remains relatively the same. The Russians blocked both regional capitals and are now consolidating their gains.Furthermore, the Russian military warned NATO member states that the usage of their airfield network by Ukrainian military aviation can be regarded as involvement in the armed conflict. The warning came amid a new round of speculations that some Western states may 'donate' warplanes to Ukraine.Earlier, reports appeared thatThe recent days demonstrated that Russian forces took a tactical pause in their operations in the north and northeast of Ukraine, while most active military developments were observed in the south and east of the country. According to reports,Meanwhile,