"Western Ukraine was hit by a severe epidemic of unidentified influenza, tentatively diagnosed by doctors as viral pneumonia. The number of dead has climbed dramatically. Doctors advise Western Ukrainians to stay home and use preventive medicine."

"More than 30 people have died in the Ukraine as a result of a mysterious new virus that has an affinity for the lungs," according to Swiss reports. Ukraine's Health Ministry said the virus' origin is unknown and showed "no signs of mutating to become more virulent." So far, 40,000 people were reported sick and 951 hospitalized.

WTO Fear Mongering

"The world is now at the start of the 2009 influenza pandemic." On July 13, it stopped just short of mandating mass vaccinations to halt the pandemic's spread.

"more than 199 countries and overseas territories/communities have reported laboratory confirmed cases of pandemic influenza H1N1 2009, including over 6,000 deaths."

"The statistical probability of this being the same H1N1 virus (is) infinitesimally small." He believes a highly virulent new strain is to blame. Public health authority, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz sees a deadly connection between governments and the drug cartel over dangerous, toxic vaccines.

"These vaccinations contain highly unstable viruses that easily mutate, because they are 'live active' laboratory mutants that are being administered.... People shed these 'live' viruses up to three weeks following vaccination. That means if you haven't been vaccinated, and you get near someone who has and then sneezes, you can get their H1N1 laboratory infection."

He explained that anyone contracting H1N1, from vaccinations or other Swine Flu-infected persons, risks combining it with other internal or environmental viruses, creating a lethal mix that can kill.

Ukraine Reports of Overhead Aerosol Spraying

Suspicious aircraft were forced to land. A US operated (Russian-made long-range heavy transport) AN-124 changed its call sign from civilian to military which then triggered a response from the IAF (Indian Air Force) upon entering Pakistani air space (forcing) the plane to land in Mumbai while (a) second one was forced down by Nigerian fighter jets that also arrested the crew.



According to reports, China's People's Liberation Army Air Force contacted the Indian and Nigerian intelligence officials about the presence of these US operated Ukrainian aircraft amidst growing concern that the United States was spreading 'biological agents' in the Earth's atmosphere, which some Chinese officials believed to be an attempt to (commit) mass genocide via the spread of H1N1 swine flu.

"Then last week, (aircraft) sprayed (an unknown) substance over Ukraine days before the (mysterious) plague outbreak."

Quarantine and Martial Law Declared

— an "emergency epidemic situation in the country," caused by "infections of viral origin, including A/H1N1 flu (that are) rapidly spreading across Ukraine;"



— "People are dying; the epidemic is killing doctors;"



— "three pathogens of viral infections came to Ukraine at the same time: two of them are seasonal flu and the third is the A/H1N1; according to virologists, such a combination of infections due to mutation may produce a new, even more aggressive virus;"



— "It is generally known that the only way to prevent any infection is vaccination;" Dr. Viera Scheibner, the world's foremost vaccine expert, calls it the worst way as vaccines often cause the diseases they're designed to prevent;



— "in early October," it was known that "viral infections in the west of the country" were spreading;



— "The current Constitution after alterations in 2004 makes the Government solely responsible for conducting state healthcare policy....(by) my decree I put" the National Security and Defense Council (in charge) of decision-making;"



— "Failure to comply with its orders will immediately result in application to the law enforcement authorities."

By combining H3N2 and H5N1 viruses, "Baxter produced a highly dangerous biological weapon with a 63 per cent mortality rate. The H5N1 virus is restricted in its human-to-human transmissibility, especially because it is less airborne."

"However when... combined with seasonal flu viruses (easily transmitted by air), a new flu virus is created which is unknown to the human immune system and which will have a severe impact on an unprotected population. A deadly virus of this kind could spread around the world in a short time and (potentially) infect millions (or) even billions of people."

Baxter (via Avir) "distributed (72 kilos of) contaminated (live bird flu) vaccines using false concealment and false labels to 16 laboratories in Austria

"If a pharmaceutical company can breach laws — and almost trigger a bird flu pandemic, which (potentially could spread worldwide) — without being made accountable for it... then there is, de facto, no rule of law on Austrian territory."

"If (this) material were added to the 1200 liter bioreactors, it would replicate and infect the entire batch of vaccine material in (it). Contaminated material could (then) be distributed among sections of the population using false labels and secretly marked batches (able to) infect millions of people."

Did Baxter Release a Bioweapon in Ukraine?

iting an earlier

Huffington Post

report on a man named Joseph Moshe, a Mossad biological warfare expert.

"a biological weapon... being made by Baxter International('s Ukraine facility) that would be spread through vaccine and would cause a plague upon its release." Having reported this two months before the outbreak lends credence to his story.

Stephen Lagakos, Professor of Biostatistics and AIDS researcher at Harvard's School of Public Health, died in an October auto collision;

Malcolm Casadaban, reknown molecular geneticist, died of plague in September;

Wallace Pannier, noted germ warfare scientist, died in August of respiratory failure;

August "Gus" Watanabe, former Eli Lilly and Company Executive Vice President of Science and Technology and former head of its Research Laboratories, died of apparent self-inflicted wounds from a .38-caliber handgun; a note left behind cited depression over his daughter's death;

Caroline Coffey, Cornell University post-doctoral biomedicine researcher, died in June from massive cuts to her throat; and

Nasser Talebzadeh Ordoubadi, a Mind-Body-Quantum medicine pioneer and discoverer of an antitoxin treatment for bioweapons, died in February of "suspicious" causes.

Is the Ukraine outbreak "the plague? A mutated virus? Or is the plague the cover for introducing a mutated virus?" Citing the South African web site fto.co.za, it wondered if the Ukraine Swine Flu strain "might have mutated (to) pneumonic plague."

The plague or virus in the Ukraine has 10 times the mortality rate (attributed to) normal swine flu."

Borders are partially closed. Mandated vaccinations are coming. WHO fear-mongering is hyping the danger.

WTO and the international corporate crime syndicate that funds them may have decided they could go ahead with their plan to trigger a pandemic in Europe and the USA because the public awareness of the dangers of the vaccine has become too great, not least as a result of WHO and Baxter being caught contaminating 72 kilos of vaccine material with the live bird flu virus in February.

Opposition to Vaccinations in Europe

health authorities colluded with drug companies to promote them.

Ukraine Outbreak Spreads

" The town of Ziketan (population 10,000) reported two deaths and a dozen others infected. The "area inside a 17-mile radius" was quarantined to contain it. The "highly contagious disease, one of the most virulent and deadly diseases on earth, (is) usually fatal within 24 hours. It attacks the lungs and kills nearly everyone who catches it unless treated rapidly with antibiotics."

"Disturbing reports are beginning to surface in western Europe. In Austria, special army units based in Korneuburg (where Baxter's facilities are located), have been conducting pandemic emergency exercises and quarantining patients in hospitals. Are they expecting something to happen?"

WHO "Whole-of-Society Pandemic Readiness Guidelines for Pandemic Preparedness and Response in the Non-Health Sectors"

"to prepare the whole of society, beyond the health sector, for pandemic influenza....including public and private sector organizations and essential services."

"outlines how WHO will take over a country's essential services, including water and sanitation; fuel and energy; food; health care; telecommunications; finance; law and order; education; and transportation under the pretext of a pandemic emergency."

"National inter-ministerial pandemic preparedness committees should map out the central government's roles, responsibilities, and chain of command and designate lead agencies," answerable to the WHO that's perhaps enforceable during a "health emergency." It may work like this.



Vaccine law attorney, Alan G. Phillips says: "... underlying laws... allow states to mandate vaccines in an emergency... throw out exemptions, (and) impose quarantines and isolation outside of our homes."

the HHS Secretary may declare any disease an epidemic or national emergency requiring mandatory vaccinations, quarantine, or other protective measures. It's a short step to empowering WHO with authority over most nations in short order.

Its "guidelines" also want Defense Ministries to designate military assets to enforce vaccinations and quarantines under pandemic conditions.

"Ministries of Justice should consider what legal processes could be suspended during the pandemic and make alternate plans to operate courts" while it continues.

"leaked (French) documents show that the Minister of Justice has ordered the suspension of the most basic rights, and people can be incarcerated for up to six months without having to appear before a judge in a pandemic emergency."

Internal 2006 IBM Document Reveals Advance Knowledge of a Planned Pandemic

The situation there deserves close monitoring because of what may happen globally.

Advance Pandemic Warning and Early Preparations

Replikins, Ltd. has found that the Replikin Count of the H1N1 strain of influenza virus has recently increased to 7.6 (plus/minus 1.4), its highest level since the 1918 H1N1 pandemic.... A rising Replikin Count of a particular influenza strain, indicating the rapid replication of the virus, is an early warning which has been followed consistently by an outbreak of a specific strain. The current increase appears to be specific to H1N1; there was a concurrent 80% decline in the Replikin Count of (seasonal) H3N2, for instance.



The current H1N1 appears to be rapidly replicating simultaneously in the US and Austria.... However, the same virus replikin structures detected by FluForecast software in all three previous pandemics, namely 1918 H1N1, 1957 H2N2, and 1968 H3N2, as well as in H5N1 (Avian Flu), have not yet been detected in the currently evolving H1N1.

Involved were banks, insurance companies, securities firms and exchanges, and state and federal regulators.

"The exercise simulated a pandemic wave with a peak absenteeism rate of 49 percent.... President Bush directed Treasury in May 2006 to coordinate with the banking and finance sector to better prepare its response to a pandemic crisis."

The situation in Ukraine bears watching. It may signal what's soon heading everywhere.