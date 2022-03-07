The price of natural gas is closely linked to crude oil

Oil prices have soared more than 10% and are closing in on their all-time high levels after the risk ofThe global benchmark of Brent crude hit US$139.13 a barrel at the start of trading on Monday,of $118.03.because of the geopolitical impact of the Ukraine crisis.The Nikkei in Tokyo was down almost 3%, the Hang Seng was off 3.6% and the Shanghai index had lost 2.3% by 7am GMT. In futures trade, the FTSE100 off 2.6% and the S&P500 down 1.3%.Although the oil price slipped back to $130 after the initial surge, consumers still face higher household energy and petrol costs, whileand is sure to lift again.in the UK, for example, when national balancing point (NBP) benchmark soared above 500p a therm.Having climbed 21% last week, Brent crude was further energised by the risk of a ban of Russian oil by the US and Europe.Mohamed El-Erian, cheif economist at the insurer Allianz, said that it appeared likely that the new sanctions would be imposed given the continued bombardment of Ukrainian cities."It's hard to see such sanctions not being imposed given the atrocities being committed against Ukraine," he said on Twitter.Bank of America chief economist Ethan Harris saidMike Muller, of commodity trading firm Vitol, also said prices could rise further. "I don't think we've priced in everything yet," he said.That will only add to, and the core measure at 6.4%.It leaves a tough decision for the European Central Bank when it meets this week against a backdrop of"Given the potential for stagflation is very real,through the second quarter and potentially beyond, thus effectively pushing out the timing of rate hikes," said Tapas Strickland, an economist at NAB."Higher inflation forecasts, though, meanwill be needed on the horizon."With the outlook for European growth darkening, the single currency took a beating and fell 3% last week to its lowest since mid-2020. It was last down 0.6% at $1.0864 and risked testing its 2020 trough of about $1.0635. It has also lost a lot of ground against the pound, which now buys €1.214.The dollar was broadly firmer, supported in part by a strong payrolls report which only reaffirmed market expectations for a rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month. The dollar index was last at 98.812 having climbed 2.3% last week.Gold benefited from its status as one of the oldest of safe harbours and was last up 0.7% at $1,983 an ounce.