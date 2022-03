the Ukrainian Army and nationalist battalions sabotaged the withdrawal of civilians via the humanitarian corridor

shelling by Ukrainian forces led to casualties among the evacuated civilians

As of 2021, the Ukrainian Air Force officially had the following warplanes: 26 Su-27 fighters, 16 MiG-29s, 12 Su-24 bombers and 13 Su-25 attack aircraft.

"We have received documentation from employees of Ukrainian biolaboratories on the urgent destruction on February 24 of especially dangerous pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases."



"The received documents confirm that the development of biological weapons components was carried out in the Ukrainian biolaboratories, in the immediate vicinity of the territory of Russia."

The eleventh day of the conflict were marked byMariupol and Volnovakha remain the key strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this region,. The northern route from Volnovakha remains under fire control of Russian forces.Nonetheless, the evacuation via the opened route Mariupol-Nikolskoye-Rozovka-Polohy-Orekhov-Zaporizhzhya was sabotaged by Kyiv. Units of the Ukrainian Army and nationalist battalions did not allow civilians to leave the combat zone. Representatives of the Kyiv administration in the region denied the evacuation under pretext of alleged ceasefire violations by the Russians. At the same time, Ukrainian forces opened fire at civilians that tried to leave Mariupol and Volonvakha towards the territory controlled by Russia and the DPR. In the evening, when the ceasefire time ended, clashes in the area resumed.The situation with the Mariupol-Nikolskoye-Rozovka-Polohy-Orekhov-Zaporizhzhya corridor once again repeated. Russia and the DPR announced the one-day ceasefire to allow local residents to leave. In own turn, units ofLocal sources report that. At least several people were reportedly killed.However,towards the DPR-controlled territory.In the evening, active offensive operations of the joint forces of Russia and people's militia were resumed.The offensive operation near Mariupol:In the direction of Mariupol city, Russian and DPR units are now advancing from the northern and eastern directions. Earlier they secured Stary Krym settlement in the northern suburb of the city. Clashes were also reported around Sartana settlement located northeast of Mariupol.Intense clashes have been ongoing in Volnovakha. According to reports, the strong point currently has a contested status. The southern part of it remains in the hands of DPR units that work to eliminate fortified positions of the Ukrainian Army and nationalist battalions in the rest of it.The third direction of the advance in this area of operations is the town of Gulyaipole and surrounding settlements. In the evening of March 6, forward units of the Russian Armed Forces reportedly entered the town from the southern direction after a series of artillery strikes on military objects and positions of the Ukrainian Army and nationalist battalions. Russian units also reportedly entered the nearby villages of Orekhovo and Vasilievka to the west of Gulyaipole. Nonetheless, no intense fighting was reported there as of the night of March 6.If the Russians are able to secure these gains, this will become another success in the operation to deny the ability of Kyiv forces that remain on the positions west and southwest of Donetsk city to withdraw towards Zaporizhzhya.In the larger perspective. Therefore, it is possible to expect the push to cut off the road to Dnipro from the northern direction also.In the sector of the advance of t. On March 6, a new round of clashes took place around Izum. The group of forces advancing there work to secure this point before an expected push towards the south to isolate Slavyansk and Kramatorsk from the western direction.According to reports b. 62 settlements were took back by LPR forces, while 45 others were taken by DPR forces.In the sector of Mykolaiv city in the area of operations on the western bank of Dnipro river, Russian forces suffered tactical setbacks. Russian units retreated from the villages of Bashtanka, Piskik and Marianivka located northeast of Mykolaiv. The situation around Peresadivka in the nearby area remains unclear.during clashes in that areas.Mykolaiv authorities loyal to the Kyiv government claimed that on March 6 two Russian warplanes were downed in the region.As of the night of March 6, video evidence from the ground demonstrate that the city of Mykolaiv is not blocked from the eastern and southeastern directions. Russian units control the area southeast of it.against the presence of Russian forces there. Low-scale protests were reported in Novaya Kahovka, Kherson and Melitopol. Despite the low number of persons that participated in these protests, they still remain a destabilizing factor in the area. Especially taking into account thatto local residents.In Kharkiv Region, the advancing group of Russian forces got stuck near the regional capital.remains not blocked from the southern and western directions. Clashes were reported in its northern and northeastern outskirts.In the current situation, the Russian Armed Forcesof the Ukrainian Army and nationalist battalions there.and prepare to repel the possible storm of the city.Ukrainian sources also claimed that a Russian warplane was downed in the area.A destroyed Ukrainian battle tank near Kharkiv:In Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the situation remained relatively same on March 6. The Russians blocked both regional capitals and are now consolidating their gains in the area. Meanwhile, the forward group of Russian forces continue to deploy in the eastern and northeastern countryside of Kyiv in order to cut off the potential arrival of forces from Kharkiv.Ukrainian battle tanks that were captured in Chernihiv region:The Ukrainian capital remains blocked from the northeastern and northwestern directions. Russian forces have conducted no attempts to storm the city. Despite this,Local authorities regularly report about the fighting in its outskirts and announce dozens of 'Russian saboteurs' captured. In fact, these people areAmid these developments, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a new round of missile strikes on military infrastructure all around Ukraine. In particular, a powerful strike hit the Gavrishovka military airfield in Vinnitsa.Furthermore,. The warning came amid a new round of speculations that some Western states may 'donate' warplanes to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.On top of this, the Russian military announced that as a part of the demilitarization of Ukraine it will deliver strikes on objects of the military industrial complex of the country. The Russians advised people to avoid these objects to minimize possible casualties.The Russian Defense Ministry also announced that it had obtained information about the military biological program of the Kyiv government that was supported by the United States.The documents were released by the Russian Defense Ministry via Russian media. LINK The developments of the recent days confirm that Russian forces took a tactical pause in their operations in the north and northeast of Ukraine, while most of active military actions were observed in the south and east of the country. According to reports,and thus the further development of the offensive on the eastern bank of Dnipro River.