Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his military to place the country's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert in response to what their government is calling 'aggressive statements' and measures levied by NATO countries.The Russian president saidThis dramatic development also, according to the office of President Zelensky, but as yet no meeting has actually taken place. This has left many to speculate if Washington is pressuring Zelensky to delay any meeting in order to gain additional leverage against Moscow and buy time for weapons shipments from NATO member states.Meanwhile, President Putin has instructed his defence chiefs to institute protocols for the country's nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert Sunday - as Moscow expects harsh response from irate western leaders. Watch: