The Russian president said aggressive statements made by NATO leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow designed to cripple the country's economy - have prompted the military to ready their nuclear deterrent systems.
This dramatic development also comes amid difficulties from Ukraine's Present Zelensky in meeting with Russian officials to negotiate a ceasefire settlement. The two countries were set to hold negotiations at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, according to the office of President Zelensky, but as yet no meeting has actually taken place. This has left many to speculate if Washington is pressuring Zelensky to delay any meeting in order to gain additional leverage against Moscow and buy time for weapons shipments from NATO member states.
Comment: One can reasonably suppose that NATO's aggressive statements are intended to sabotage the potential meeting with Zelensky.
Meanwhile, President Putin has instructed his defence chiefs to institute protocols for the country's nuclear "deterrence forces" on high alert Sunday - as Moscow expects harsh response from irate western leaders. Watch:
