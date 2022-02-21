© Igor Russak / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Russian politicians might include radical feminism and the child-free movement on internet blacklists.Russian senators have proposed a bill to make content promoting the feminist and childfree movements completely illegal, in a bid to stop so-called "radical" material from being posted online.Senator Margarita Pavlova, one of the bill's authors, told RIA Novosti that lawmakers in the country's upper house of parliament were working on expanding the list of banned subject matter and intended to include radical feminist material and content promoting voluntary childlessness among the prohibited topics.Roskomnadzor is the government body that oversees communications, information technology, and mass media.The expansion of the internet blacklist will take into account the views of various parent communities, as well as structures that monitor social networking sites. Russia's most popular domestic social media platform, VKontakte, which has over 90 million monthly users, could be part of the problem, Pavlova added.Furthermore, the senator noted her optimism that the prominent presence of legislation in the virtual world will aid efforts to ensure internet safety for young Russian users, who are often the targeted victims of online hate and harm."I think this year will be a turning point, since we already see what steps need to be taken," she concluded.