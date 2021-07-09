© Getty Images/metamorworks/AFP/Olivier Douliery/Ethan Miller

The fall of the free Web

The rise of the Splinternet

The era of digital nationalism

About the Author:

Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway and an editor at the Russia in Global Affairs journal. Follow him on Twitter @glenndiesen

When it comes to online censorship, few voices outside the Western mainstream are safe.Now,Over the past few years, China and Russia have taken the lead in nationalising the internet, putting their own mark on the online world and championing alternatives to foreign platforms. As a result, somewhat predictably,Increased state control over the digital space deserves scrutiny and, in many cases criticism. But the efforts in Moscow and Beijing to assert national control over what goes on online is a reaction to what is perceived there as increasing digital authoritarianism on the part of the US.The natural consequence is that its rivals have sought to reject American influence online, as well as offline.The internet rolled out around the world at the height of US power, when globalisation meant organising the world around American technological platforms. Other nations are now worryingly dependent on its digital exports, and at the mercy of seemingly unaccountable decisions about what needs to be removed or de-listed, and what should be published and applauded.Censorship was first justified by merely targeting a few radicals spreading hate and disinformation. Predictably though, the definition of radicalism, hate and disinformation has only continued to widen.As well as direct censorship, foreign entities are also targeted by undisclosed manipulation of algorithms, with shadow-bans and other tools.- Mark Zuckerberg has explicitly offered to ally Facebook with the US government to target Russia, Iran and other "bad actors," which is a euphemism for Washington's adversaries.Censorship on social media platforms soon spread toAlternatives to many of these digital institutions are few and far between, with digital corporations marginalised in the US, and even domestic rivals such as Parler facing being purged from the internet.What's surprising about this is that the web is a decentralised network, and the decisions that make the most difference here have been taken by a host of private companies almost in unison.A key part of digital infrastructure is the Domain Name System, which connects the user with the correct server.is controlled by thewhich supposedly became an impartial, neutral and non-political organisation in 2016However,This represented a continued escalation of US digital authoritarianism, although it does not necessarily come as a surprise to anyone who has watched how thefinancial messaging system underpinning international transactionsThat's despite it being officially neutral and non-political.as tech giants expand from communication technologies to industries that previously belonged to the physical world.The digital behemoths that once just provided search engines, social media and e-commerce are now reinventing and revolutionising transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, the medical industry, restaurants, energy, finance, currencies, armies and almost every aspect of the economy and society.American efforts to establish dominance require the destruction of the competition, and 5G technology is a key focus as a foundational block of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Alternative providers that have a handle on the hardware underpinning it are seen to be profoundly unacceptable.by arresting its CFO, sanctioning the sale of computer chips, suspending Huawei's Android license, pressuring countries to ban or limit Huawei's participation in developing 5G infrastructure and making Huawei a central focus of in the anti-Chinese information war.China and Russia have taken the lead in breaking away from the US digital ecosystem to reduce the growing risk associated with digital dependence on Washington. Initially, technological sovereignty entailed ensuring that domestic digital platforms were dominant, such as search engines, email providers, social media, e-commerce etc.Cooperation between China and Russia alsoAs Russia develops domestic alternatives,and establish offices in the country to ensure they can be held accountable to domestic laws and pay taxes.The rise of US digital authoritarianism is alsoTrust in a responsible US administrative role in the World Wide Web has been lost. As a result, China and Russia have taken the lead inThese initiatives meanTo underpin this, China is laying new internet cables to connect the wider world to their domestic digital environment, creating new regional networks.Even smaller powers are taking action against the rise of US digital authoritarianism.The banning of the microblogging site was a reaction to the American social media giant deleting a tweet by the Nigerian president in a crude display of censorship and domestic interference.As the US increasingly uses its digital leadership to police the world, it's clear the world is looking for alternatives.are growing weary of the immense power of tech giants as they are too big to be governed, have a dubious relationship with American security agencies and enable Washington to undermine European sovereignty with extraterritorial jurisdiction.Economic sanctions represent government interference into the market to advance a foreign policy, and the sanctioned states predictably react by reducing their dependence on the belligerent power.In the age of US digital authoritarianism, the predictable consequence has therefore been the development of parallel digital ecosystems and the splinternet, with countries like China and Russia breaking off and setting up their own sovereign national systems. Unsurprisingly though, it is these two nations most frequently accused of threatening freedom of expression online.