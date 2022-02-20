Puppet Masters
East Ukraine headed for 'full-scale war', Donetsk infrastructure on guard for terrorist attack - separatist leader
RT
Sun, 20 Feb 2022 13:54 UTC
"Kiev can start a full-scale assault on Donbass at any moment, the situation is critical," Pushilin told Russian television, referring to the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine.
Asked by the host if there will be a war, Pushilin responded: "Yes. Unfortunately, yes."
His comments came about an hour after an explosion outside the Donetsk government building, which turned out to be a car bomb targeting regional police chief Denis Sinenkov. He was not injured in the blast. There were no reports of casualties, only material damage.
Pushilin called the bombing a "sabotage" in preparation for an assault by Kiev. Every critical infrastructure building in Donetsk is under guard and prepared for potential terrorist attack, he added. Ukraine has been denying any plans for attacking the breakaway regions.
Meanwhile, the authorities in Donetsk and neighboring Lugansk have announced an evacuation of civilians into Russia. Pushilin said that "hundreds of thousands" of people - mainly women, children, and the elderly - may end up getting evacuated, while men 55 and younger will be asked to stay.
The US and NATO have claimed over the past three months that Russia is preparing to "invade" Ukraine, to the point where the Kiev government asked them to tone down the rhetoric as it was spreading undue panic and hurting the country's economy. Moscow has rejected the allegations as "fake news."
Comment: This article is from two days ago and since then evacuations of those in the frontline regions have begun, meanwhile, contrary to Western propaganda, Kiev admits that there is NO evidence that Russia intends to invade Ukraine, and this is further supported by comments by ministers of other countries: No sign Russia intends to invade Ukraine, says German Defense Minister, Moscow expels top US diplomat in retaliation for minister
Reader Comments
Since the beginning of today, Ukrainian militants have already violated the ceasefire 18 times, bombing the areas of 14 settlements: Kalinovo, Vesela Gora, Zolote-5, Slavyanoserbsk, Donetsk, Veselogorovka, Oboznoye, Golubovskoye, Pionerskoye, Sokholniki, Nizholniki Lozovoe, Logvinovo, Zheltoe, Hristovoe - using 122 mm artillery, 120 mm and 82 mm mortars, various types of grenade launchers and small arms, firing more than 200 ammunition.
Furthermore, the terror of the civilian population by Ukrainian punishers continues.
Thus, today, following the bombardment by militiamen of 57 ompbr from 82 mm mortars from positions in the area of Novotoshkovskoye settlement in the direction of the Donetsk settlement, the 35 kW power lines of the "Mikhailovka" and "Petrodonetskaya No. 1" substation were damaged.
More than a thousand subscribers in the settlements of Donetsk and Golubovskoye were left without power.
The statement from the official representative of the People's Militia Department of the DPR refers to 29 attacks on the territory of the Republic since the beginning of the day.
Of these, 23 times with the use of 122 mm artillery, 120 and 82 mm mortars, 254 shells and mines were fired. Various types of grenade launchers and small arms were also used.
In total, more than 425 bullets, mines and grenades were fired on the territory of the DPR. The areas of 16 settlements of the Republic were bombed.
It should be noted that during the bombing of the village of Zaitsevo (southern), Ukrainian militants used 30 mm RHV-HEF shells for an automatic grenade launcher manufactured by the Bulgarian Arsenal plant.
This fact is a clear confirmation of how the West is pumping lethal weapons into Ukraine to use to destroy civilians in the Republics.
Ukraine will certainly find itself in international isolation and fall under UN sanctions if it tries to create its own nuclear weapons, moreover, the situation inside the country will significantly worsen: Kiev will have to shut down all its nuclear power plants, as it will be forbidden to import fuel for them.
The day before, the President of Ukraine , the Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky announced in , that he would start negotiations between the participants in the Budapest Memorandum to ensure security.
According to him, if they do not repeat themselves or provide security guarantees, Ukraine will have every right to believe that the memorandum does not work.
Ukraine's non-nuclear status is determined by its participation in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which it joined in 1994.
According to the NPT, only countries that developed and tested them before 1967 can possess nuclear weapons. Ukraine is not among them.
He predicted what actions the international community would take if Ukraine started developing nuclear weapons without withdrawing from the NPT.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in the course of inspection activities on the territory of Ukraine, will identify signs of military nuclear activity and inform its political body (Board of Governors) accordingly.
This, in turn, will submit the prepared report or reports to the UN Security Council, and this is the body with the broadest powers in the field of state coercion, including international sanctions and even the use of force.
If Ukraine announces its withdrawal from the NPT (Article X of the treaty permits), its decision will be the subject of discussion in the United Nations Security Council, where Ukraine's arguments will be the subject of a broad consideration.
If the argument is deemed insufficient, the Security Council can proceed with the introduction of coercive measures against Ukraine, including sanctions and the use of force.
It should also be borne in mind that all the major global suppliers of nuclear technology are gathered in the informal Nuclear Suppliers Group, whose rules almost completely limit the possibilities for peaceful nuclear cooperation with states that are not parties to the NPT.
So, in the event of a withdrawal from the NPT, Ukraine will be forced to shut down its nuclear power plants, as this country is 100% dependent on nuclear fuel imports, which may have ended after the withdrawal from the treaty.
I add that all the countries that are parties to the NPT that have nuclear weapons (Russia, the United States, France, Great Britain and China) are united in their desire to prevent the further spread of nuclear weapons, so Ukraine will not have to count on political support from Western countries for its nuclear aspirations.
Attempts to create an atomic bomb will surely lead to the fact that Ukraine will find itself in a much worse situation than it is at present and will fall into international isolation.
After the collapse of the USSR, Kiev inherited an important nuclear arsenal. However, in 1994, Ukraine, Russia, the United States and Great Britain signed the Budapest Memorandum, which served as an international agreement on security guarantees in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Under the agreement, the nuclear arsenal on the territory of Ukraine was eliminated and the nuclear powers pledged to ensure the safety of Kiev, thinking of fools like the Jewish Comedian Zelensky.
The list of these regions included Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk (the part occupied by Ukraine - about RV), Lugansk (the part occupied by Ukraine - about RV), Poltava, Sumy, Zaporozhye, Kherson, Nikolaev and Odessa regions of 'Ukraine .
Furthermore, the ministry urged Poles to refrain from traveling to these regions in the near future.
By a strange coincidence, Poland actually listed the regions (with the exception of the Sumy region) that historically make up the same Novorossiya that excited the minds of foreigners who understood nothing in the spring of 2014