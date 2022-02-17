© Graham Legal, PLLC

"Those bubbles in the equity and the housing markets, they've been premised on the assumption that interest rates would stay low forever. So, as soon as the Fed starts raising interest rates in an aggressive way, there's the real risk that it bursts the asset price bubbles and that could, then, move us into a recession."

Higher interest rates could trigger collapse!leading economist Desmond Lachman predicted in an interview with Nikkei Asia on Tuesday.he added.Lachman, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former deputy director at the International Monetary Fund, explained thatand led toAccording to Lachman,which is expected to be introduced by the US Federal Reserve in March in an attempt to curb soaring inflation. He said:Last time the housing bubble burst in the US in 2008, the country was plunged into the so-called Great Recession. The stock market and housing crash were caused by the unprecedented growth of the subprime mortgage market as lenders Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac made home loans accessible to borrowers with low credit scores. By the fall of 2008, high numbers of borrowers were defaulting on subprime mortgages, causing turmoil in the financial markets, the collapse of the stock market, and the Great Recession.