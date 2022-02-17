An automatic check-in function will be added to the LeaveHomeSafe app, so that users can have their whereabouts recorded without scanning a QR code, according to Secretary for Innovation and Technology Alfred Sit Wing-hang.At a Legislative Council panel meeting on Monday, Sit said the bureau is currently improving the LeaveHomeSafe app.Previously,In response to lawmaker Peter Koon Ho-ming's question as to whether real-name registration will be required on the LeaveHomeSafe app, Sit said"Such a policy would enable effective contact tracing based on citizens' real names, and a real-name tracking-enabled LeaveHomeSafe app would therefore be redundant," Sit said.On the other hand, Sit also said that the city's highly controversial smart lamp posts, an integral part of the government's "smart city" initiative, are under reconstruction, thanks to recent political reforms."Although many of our smart lamp posts were destroyed in riots, the enactment of the National Security Law and the perfected electoral system have brought stability back to Hong Kong, allowing us to quickly rebuild our smart city," Sit said., but authorities have previously said that some of these features are not activated.