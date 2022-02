© Unknown



There was also an old woman in front of the store, selling buns from a tray. I offered her a thousand-ruble note. "Don't throw your money around!" she said. I offered to buy her entire tray. "What are the other people going to eat?" she asked. I went and stood in line for the cashier, presented my thousand-ruble note, got a pile of useless change and a receipt, presented the receipt at the counter, collected a glass of warm brown liquid, drank it, returned the glass, paid the old woman, got my sweet bun, and thanked her very much. It was a lesson in civility.

Once you start thinking in these terms, you see how more pieces of the puzzle fall to their places.

The final result was the "vaccination QR code."

but it can be used to control all economic transactions, that is what individuals can or cannot buy.

The government will use QR codes to control everything we do.

If you dissent or protest, you'll risk being declared officially insane, and be subjected to mandatory psychiatric treatment in a hospital, or exiled in the Western equivalent of Siberia, or worse. Even if you are not branded as insane, you'll still be forced to submit to whatever medical treatment the pharmaceutical industry will decide is good for you. Bad, but at least you'll have something to eat and a roof under which to sleep.

The old Soviet Union, complete with heavy-handed police, censorship of the media, criminalization of dissent, internal passports, and the state intruding on matters that, once, were thought to be part of every citizen's private decision sphere. The Soviet Union was what it was because there were reasons for it to be that. It was not an alien world populated by little green men. It was an empire similar to the Western one, just a little smaller, and it concluded its cycle a few decades before us. We can learn a lot from its story. Dmitry Orlov, born in Russia, was among the first who understood the parallel path that the Western and the Soviet empire were following. His first book was titled Reinventing Collapse (2011). Let me propose to you an excerpt where Orlov tells us of an event he experienced in St. Petersburg in the years just after the collapse of the Union. At that time, the people who had dollars, as Orlov did, had a market power that ordinary Russians couldn't even dream of.Looks like a funny story, but it is not just that. It is a deep metaphor of how a market economy works, and also how it may NOT work. The problem is that, unless some specific conditions are met,It is the law that says "the rich get richer." It has a corollary that says, "and everyone else gets poorer."If the economy grows, then the rich cannot pull money out of the market fast enough to beggar everyone else.So, you may understand why our leaders are so fixated with growth at all costs. But don't forget that those who believe that an economy can grow forever can only be madmen or economists.No resources, no growth (actually, no economy, either).. But let's go in order.Let's go back to the story of Dmitry Orlov trying to buy a sweet bun in St. Petersburg. If the old woman had accepted Orlov's offer to buy the whole tray, the price of the buns would have skyrocketed to levels so high that nobody except him could have bought them. So, Orlov could have crashed the whole market of sweet buns of that particular place. The standard Western economic theory has that, at that moment, another old woman with another tray should have magically appeared to sell buns.But things don't work like that in the real world.The market mechanism that matches demand and offer, the way you are taught in the Economics 101 course, can work only in conditions of relative abundance.But rubles and dollars are the same thing: pieces of paper with numbers printed on them.The Russian economy after the fall of the Soviet Union wasn't working anymore: its roubles could buy little more than sweet buns and even that risked being disrupted by a rich foreigner passing by.Even before the collapse, the Soviet system couldn't produce an output large enough to sustain a free market economy. In part, it was an ideological choice, but mostly it was because it was because of the need of funneling a large fraction of the output to military expenses. The Soviet Union was rich in natural resources, especially mineral ones. That was an advantage, but also aturning it into "the world's gas station," as it was recently said. And that was not just a temptation: over a couple of centuries, the main state of the union,. The invading Germans had clearly stated that their plan was to exterminate some 20-30 million of Soviet citizens.in order to survive, the Soviet Empire had to match the rival Western Empire in military terms. But the Soviet economy was much smaller: we can roughly estimate that it always was about 40% of the US economy, alone. To match the huge Western economic and military machine, the Soviet Union needed to funnel a large fraction of its economic output into the military system. Measuring this fraction is not easy, but we can say thatAnother rough estimate is that during the cold war the Soviet Union spent about 20% of its gross domestic product on its military . Compare with the US: after WW2, military spending went gradually down from about 10% to the current value of about 2.4%.In a free-market economy, these huge military expenses would have drained the market of resources, beggaring a large fraction of the Soviet citizens. To keep the market functioning, the Soviet government had to play the role of the wise old woman in Orlov's story.to make sure that sweet buns for the Soviet citizens were produced, that is, the fundamental needs for life: food, shelter, clothing, fuel, and vodka. Going, tand that meant a tight control on the whole society.The five-year plans also had the purpose to limit the production of items that were considered "luxuries." For instance, the Soviet Union was a producer of caviar and, nominally, the price of caviar was low enough that most Soviet citizens could afford it. But caviar was not normally available in shops. When a batch of caviar tins appeared, people would stand in line hoping that there would remain a few cans left for when their turn came. This feature avoided that the rich could corner the caviar market, driving prices sky-high, just like Dmitry Orlov could have done with the sweet buns. It also had the effect ofBut they understood that the ruble was a form of "funny money," not the same thing as the mighty dollar. Soviet people used to say "," and they were perfectly right. The ruble was a limited kind of money: it couldn't be always be used to buy what one wantedNow the pieces of the puzzle go to their places.Those who publicly disagreed that communism was the best possible government were considered to have psychiatric problems thanks to a subservient medical establishment. Then, they could be hospitalized, sometimes for life. (I know that it looks very much like.... you know what, but let's keep going).Not only the Soviet system was strained to the limit, but it was also critically dependent on the availability of cheap resources. So, it was vulnerable to depletion, probably the factor that caused its collapse in the late 1980s. It is not that the Soviet Union ran out of anything, but the costs of natural resources simply became incompatible for the Soviet economy. The core of the Empire, Russia, could return to being a functioning state only because it didn't have to pay the enormous costs related to keeping an Empire together.On the other side of the iron curtain,unthinkable elsewhere in the world. They lived in suburban houses, had two cars in every garage, could go wherever they wanted, had overseas vacations every year, could buy whatever they wanted without standing in line. The US citizens could even afford a certain degree of variety in the information they received. The state control on the media was enacted in subtle ways, giving citizens the illusion that they were not exposed to propaganda.It was the kind of lifestyle that president Bush said was "not up for negotiation" --The current problem is that the resources that made the West so rich and so powerful, mainly crude oil and other fossil fuels, are not infinite. They are being depleted, and production costs increase with depletion. And that's not the only problem: something else is choking the Western economic system: it is the enormous cost of the health care system In 2018, the US spent $3.6 trillion in health costs, nearly 18% of its GDP . Today, it is probably more than that. Yes,It is probably not a coincidence that troubles started to appear when these costs reached the same level, about 20%, of the military expenses for the Soviet Union.On one extreme of the wealth distribution curve, former middle class citizens are losing everything they had and they are being gradually squeezed out of the market. And here is the problem: those who have no money to spend can't buy their sweet buns. They becomeWhat is to be done with them? A possible solution (that I am sure some elites are contemplating), is just to let them die and cease to be a problem ( it is the zombie scenario ). But we are not there, yet. The elites themselves don't want the chaos that would result from starving a large fraction of the citizens.The solution is well known from ancient times:. The Romans had already developed a system called "Annona" that distributed food to the poor. During WW2, the US had ration books, ration stamps, food stamps, and the like. The Soviets used a kind of funny money called "ruble." In the West, rationing seems to be a silly idea but it was done during WW2 and, if there is a serious economic crash -- as it is perfectly possible -- it can return.That explains many of the things we have seen happening: whereas theit means cooling the economy by reducing consumption. The lockdowns of 2020 seem to have had exactly that purpose, as argued convincingly by Fabio Vighi The West is moving to reorganize its economy in a more centrally controlled manner, as argued, among others, by Shoshana Zuboff . That means chocking private consumption and using the remaining resources to keep the system alive facing the twin threat of depletion and pollution, the latter also in the form of climate change.It is happening, we see it happening, Note thatIt was just a series of common interests among different lobbies that happened to align with each other.was terrified of a new financial crash, worse than that of 2008, and pushed for the control of the economy.saw a chance to obtain huge profits from forcing medical treatments on everyone.. The epidemic was just a trigger that led these lobbies with similar goals to act in concert.At present, it has been imposed as a sanitary measure,It is much better than the lines in front of shops of the old Soviet Union, so it may be used to ration essential goods before the zombies start marching.Does that mean that the QR code is a good thing? No, but do not forget the basic rule of the universe:Before the current crisis, the Western society had embarked on a free ride of wasteful consumption: it was good as long as it lasted. Now, it is the time of reckoning. In this sense,Here, we see the limits of the Western approach to governance. During the past decades, the Western governments couldn't do anything important without imposing it on their citizens by a shock-and-awe campaign of lies. That was the way in which governments imposed QR codes or, better said, they are trying to impose QR codes. The problem is that, over the years, the Western Governments have managed to lie to their citizens so many times thatThe Western governments may succeed in their "sovietization" of society. That would mean a heavy crackdown on all forms of communication not directly controlled by the government and the criminalization of all dissent. The government may not necessarily need to arrive to concentration camps or to mass exterminations, but it might. In this case, after that the dust settles, we face at least a few decades of Soviet-like life.Don't forget that the Soviet Union survived for about 70 years and, in some periods, even prospered.That's not the only possible outcome.That may imply severe political disturbance and civil wars are perfectly possible. The transition will be tough: it is not obvious that you'll have sweet buns for your breakfast. But after the "hot" phase, the lower governance costs of smaller state could allow them to recover and rebuild a functioning economy, at least in part, just like Russia did (but there is also the example of Ukraine).So, the Soviet system is just one of the many possible ways that a state can control the supply of goods to society. There may be other ways: after all, there was no Internet at the time of the Soviet Union. There were only the "media" which could be hijacked by the state and controlled from above: a "vertical" communication system.perhaps impossible despite the unleashing of legions of those demonic creatures called "fact-checkers." Because of the complexity and the versatility of the communication system available today, the Western society might manage to avoid the heavy top-down control that eventually led to the collapse of the Soviet Union.The future is full of surprises and, who knows? It may even surprise us in a pleasant manner. We might perhaps escape the "Great Reset" and move to the " Great Awakening ."