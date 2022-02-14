Police confirmed that they were behind the damage caused to vehicles on private land in Coutts, Alberta.Truckers who are protesting all COVID-19 mandates in Coutts, Alberta were surprised to learn that police sabotaged some of their vehicles.RCMP had allegedly asked the owners to move the vehicles so they wouldn't be visible from the highway. The owners obliged, and sometime after moving the vehicles found the damage.Damage reportedly included the cutting of electrical and control cables. And an expandable foam was sprayed inside the vehicle causing additional damage.RCMP media representatives have confirmed that they were behind the damage.