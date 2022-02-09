A 56-year-old man died after being attacked by two dogs in Las Cruces on Jan. 27, according to a case report from the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office.The attack happened outside of Saad Alanazi's home on Freese Ln, according to the case report.Alanazi had "several deep wounds to his legs," according to one of the deputies who responded to the scene. A deputy also collected Alanazi's pants which were covered in blood, according to the report.Sophie Clark, who lives across the street from Alanazi with her husband Rudy, said she heard dogs barking and said that she and her husband saw Alanazi on the ground in front of his home being attacked by two large dogs, according to DACSO.Rudy told deputies that he went to help Alanazi and said that it appeared Alanazi was trying to fight the dogs off and retreat to his home.According to Rudy, Alanazi said "help me" when Rudy got there.Rudy said he was able to get the dogs off of Alanazi by hitting one on the head with his cane. He then told deputies that he was able to secure the dogs on the other side of the gate.His wife called first responders to help.When medics arrived at the scene, they administered CPR to Alanazi on the ground, the report stated.Alanazi was then taken to Mountain View Regional Medical Center.Dr. Benjanmin Wilson told a deputy that Alanazi had lost a large amount of blood due to the attack, according to the report.The case report stated that animal control made contact with the dog's owners and took custody of two dogs.The DACSO case report lists Maria Kelley, 57, as an owner.Alanazi's daughter, Farah Alanazi was also at the scene and said she was showering when the dogs attacked, according to DACSO.