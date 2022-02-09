According to sources, a local man was devoured by several hungry Great White Sharks off the coast of California today after several failed attempts to calm down the murderous creatures by apologizing to them."Look, these creatures charging me with their blood-drenched teeth and soulless black eyes seem reasonable," said the man. "I must've done something to anger them or hurt their feelings! I should just do the right thing and apologize to them."The shark then chewed off the man's right leg as well.Medics arrived on the scene to find only half of a severed arm left in the water. The severed arm has been hired by The Daily Wire.