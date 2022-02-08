© AP Photo/Olivier Matthys



The Mission of the People's Republic of China to the European Union opposes NATO's expansion and views its efforts that allegedly aim to ensure global security as useless, according to a statement published on Tuesday on the mission's website."NATO continues to expand its geographical scope and the range of operations and engages in bloc politics and confrontation.the statement emphasized.It noted that "NATO is a Cold War remnant," adding that "China believes that regional security should not be guaranteed by strengthening or expanding military blocs." According to the statement,On Monday, at a press conference in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a joint statement issued by China and Russia following the Beijing meeting of the two leaders should be viewed as an attempt to deny sovereign nations the right to make their own choices, stressing that the alliance's doors remained open.On February 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. On Friday, he met with his Chinese counterpart XI Jinping. This was the Russian leader's first visit to China since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. During the top level talks, the joint statement by Moscow and Beijing was adopted on international relations entering a new era and on sustainable global development.