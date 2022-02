Argentina is trapped in odious debt with the US-controlled IMF

Argentine President Fernández travels to Russia to meet with Putin

Argentine President Fernández travels to China to meet with Xi

Argentina is trapped in. Seeking alternatives to US hegemony, President Alberto Fernández traveled to Russia and China, forming an alliance with the Eurasian powers, joining the Belt and Road Initiative.Seeking alternatives to US hegemony, progressive governments in Latin America have increasingly looked across the ocean to form alliances with China and Russia Argentina's President Alberto Fernández did exactly that this February, taking historic trips to Beijing and Moscow to meet with his counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.Fernández signed a series of strategic agreements, officially incorporating Argentina into Beijing's international Belt and Road Initiative, while expanding economic partnerships with the Eurasian powers and telling Moscow that Argentina "should be the door to enter" Latin America."I am consistently working to rid Argentina of this dependence on the IMF and the US ," Fernández explained. "I want Argentina to open up new opportunities."The Argentine president's comments and meetings with Putin and Xi reportedly angered the US government Argentina is a Latin American powerhouse,The International Monetary Fund (IMF) - a de facto economic arm of the United States , over which Washington alone has veto power - has significant control over Argentina, having trapped the nation in huge sums of odious debt.But when Argentina's center-left President Alberto Fernández entered office in December 2019, his country was ensnared in $44.5 billion in debt from this bailout that the IMF itself admitted was a total failure.The Argentine government has tried to renegotiate the debt, but in order to do so the IMF has imposed conditions that severely restrict the nation's sovereignty - such asSeeking ways around these US debt traps, Fernández decided this February to turn to the two rising Eurasian superpowers.On February 3, Argentine President Alberto Fernández travelled to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin."I'm certain Argentina has to stop being so dependent on the [International Monetary] Fund and the United States, and has to open up to other places, and that is where it seems to me that Russia has a very important place," Fernández said, explaining his motivation for the trip.Fernández added that, for Russia, Argentina "should be the door to enter" the region, telling Putin, "We could be a venue for the development of your cooperation with Latin American nations."The two leaders discussed Russian investment in the Argentine economy, trade, railroad construction, and energy technology.Fernández also thanked Moscow for collaborating with his country in the production of its Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine. Argentina was the first country in the western hemisphere to do so.The Argentine president even pointed out in their meeting that he has received three doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Putin added, "Me too."Putin said the two countries agree on many issues, calling Argentina "one of Russia's key partners in Latin America."Just three days after meeting with Putin, President Alberto Fernández travelled to China on February 6 to meet with President Xi Jinping.In this historic trip, Argentina officially joined Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative, a massive global infrastructure program.Fernández and other top Argentine officials signed agreements for $23.7 billion in Chinese financing, including investments and infrastructure projects.Fernández also discussed plans for Argentina to produce China's Sinopharm covid-19 vaccine, in addition to Russia's Sputnik V.Argentina and China signed a comprehensive memorandum of understanding, including 13 documents for cooperation in areas such asFernández and Xi discussed ways to "strengthen relations of political, commercial, economic, scientific, and cultural cooperation between both countries," according to an Argentine government readout of the meeting.The two leaders apparently hit it off very well, with Fernández telling Xi, "If you were Argentine, you would be a Peronist ."Argentina's incorporation into the Belt and RoadLatin America's growing links with China and Russia show how the increasingly multipolar international system offers countries in the Global South new potential allies who can serve as bulwarks against and alternatives to Washington's hegemony.While right-wing leaders in Latin America keep looking north to the United States as their political compass, progressive governments are reaching across the ocean to the Eurasian powers of China, Russia, and Iran, building new international alliances that weaken Washington's geopolitical grip over a region that the US president still insists is its "front yard."