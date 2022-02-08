© Tobias Deschner/AFP/Getty Images



For humans, the first instinct would be to disinfect it and then cover it with a bandage.But chimpanzees have invented a more creative method: catching insects and applying them directly to the open wound.Scientists observed this behaviour in chimpanzees in the west African nation of Gabon, noticing that the apes not only use insects to treat their own wounds, but also those of their peers.The research, published Monday in the journal Current Biology, marks an important contribution to"When you're going to school and you read in your biology books about the amazing things that animals can do," Simone Pika, a biologist at the University of Osnabruck in Germany and a co-author of the study, told AFP."I think it could really be something like that that will end up in those books."The project began in 2019, when an adult female chimpanzee namedon Gabon's Atlantic coast, where researchers are studying a group of 45 central chimpanzees, an endangered species.And on two other occasions they observed injured chimpanzees being treated in the same way by one or several fellow apes.The wounds, sometimes several centimetres wide, can come from conflicts between members of same or an opposing group.Far from protesting against the treatment,. "It takes lot of trust to put an insect in an open wound," said Pika. "They seem to understand that if you do this to me with this insect, then my wound gets better. It's amazing."ResearchersPika says the insectInsects are known to have various medical properties and researches will need to conduct more work to detect and study the insect in question.Some scientists, however, still doubt the ability of animal species to exhibit prosocial behaviours, such as selflessly caring for others, Pika said.But here the chimpanzees have nothing to gain, she said. So why do they do it? In humans, prosocial behaviour is generally linked to empathy, a hypothesis that is worth further study, said Pika.