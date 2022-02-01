Biden and cone
© AP/Andrew Harnik
Ready to take his licks?
Exactly half of voters back impeaching President Joe Biden over his missteps on the U.S.-Mexico border and Afghanistan withdrawal, and they expect it to happen should the GOP take back control of Congress, according to a new survey.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll previewed by Secrets showed that 50% back impeachment, including 34% of Democrats.

And if Republicans take back control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections, 45% expect that he will be impeached.

In the latest impeachment poll, voters appear somewhat split but still very focused on the topic after the prior president, Donald Trump, was twice impeached by the House but never convicted in the Senate.


For example, while half of respondents back Biden's impeachment, more than not believe impeaching Trump was bad for the nation.

Asked if impeaching Trump was a good thing, a bad thing, or made no difference, Rasmussen found that 47% believed it a "bad thing," 36% considered it a "good thing," and 16% said it "did not make much difference."

Several House and Senate Republicans have called for impeachment hearings over Biden's management of the border and Afghan crisis, but Democrats leading the House have dismissed the requests.

However, with polls showing a wide lead by Republicans in the fall elections, GOP leaders in the House have sounded open to a wide range of investigations into the Biden administration and family.