The former head of the American Civil Liberties Union has ripped the group for no longer defending all free speech — claiming it now cherry-picks cases that fit a new "progressive" agenda.Ira Glasser, the ACLU's executive director from 1978 to 2001, bemoaned the group for recently changing its guidelines to limit the rights it fights to uphold."The ACLU has become ... more of a political partisan, what they call 'progressive' organization," he said.While he defended the right for an organization to change, he warned, "But the problem is, there isn't any other ACLU."Maher noted how Glasser famously defended the right for a group of neo-Nazis to march in Skokie, Illinois, in 1977, asking his guest, "I'm guessing the Nazis did not reflect your values?""That's a good guess," Glasser replied to laughter in the audience.Maher told Glasser that he was one of the guests on his "Real Time" show whom he would most like to hug because his work had "affected my life," saying that free speech was the outspoken host's "business.""I am very aware — always have been — that I've been able to really enjoy free speech especially here on HBO, and at ABC before they fired me," he quipped.He was referring to his previous show, "Politically Incorrect," which was axed by ABC in 2002 following a series of controversies that even had then-White House press secretary Ari Fleischer warning Maher to watch himself , saying Americans "need to watch what they say."The ACLU declined to comment early Monday.