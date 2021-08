© REUTERS/Octavio Jones

In a seemingly strange twist for a group dedicated to upholding Americans' civil liberties, the ACLU is demanding that the state of South Carolina allow its schools to mandate that their students wear face masks."Students with disabilities are effectively being excluded from public schools" because their peers are not forced to wear masks to class, the American Civil Liberties Union tweeted on Tuesday, declaring that "courts must intervene."Instead, the ACLU cited the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Rehabilitation Act, observing that vulnerable students - particularly those with existing conditions like diabetes, which could put them at risk if they caught coronavirus - were being "effectively excluded from public schools." Those laws also prohibit denying students equal access to their education or segregating them unnecessarily, raising the question of how students with respiratory conditions who cannot 'mask up' are supposed to receive an education."Prohibiting schools from taking reasonable steps to protect the health of their students forces parents to make an impossible choice: their child's education or their child's health. This is a disability rights issue," said Susan Mizner, the director of the ACLU's Disability Rights Program.While the ACLU's suit does not specifically mention Wilson, Mayor Benjamin has dug in his heels on the mandate, vowing to take the matter all the way to the Supreme Court if needed.Others attempted to remind the ACLU what it stood for, a subject that has been hotly debated in recent years.South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has reasoned that parents should have the choice of whether or not their children wear masks to school, a view shared by AG Wilson.McMaster is not the only governor to adopt a blanket ban on mask mandates - Florida's Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott of Texas, also Republicans, have done the same. Both have also faced bitter recriminations from political opponents - specifically, school board administrators - who insist that allowing parents to choose whether or not to mask their children amounts to pronouncing a death sentence on the children or their peers.Schmitt has already secured a preliminary injunction against St. Louis County blocking its own mask mandate.