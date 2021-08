© USAG- Humphreys / Flickr

This Doesn't Mean Bans on Talking about Race

Growing Resistance to CRT

The ACLU is warning schools that teaching CRT is necessary to avoid creating a racially hostile environment. Yet singling out children as inherently racist is grounds for a lawsuit — and they've already begun.Critical race theory (CRT) is a quantum ideology: Now you see it; now you don't. Its defenders tell us that it is, at most, an " academic theory " limited to law school musing and nowhere to be found in public schools. Except when they claim that schools must teach it.The letter warns schools they can be sued for creating a racially hostile environment and notes they have a legal obligation "proactively to remedy and end any racially hostile environment in their schools." That "will often necessarily include discussions of race." It claims that undefined "culturally responsive" teaching will enhance the performance of racial minorities.CRT concepts sometimes include the identification of "white" and "black" values and culture, suggesting, for example, that things like objective, rational, linear thinking; quantitative emphasis; and hard work before play are white. They are sometimes taught by pedagogical devices that segregate children by race and compel them to repeat or assent to a variety of contested propositions about race and a child's "role" in "systems" of "racism" and "oppression." They are often not limited to the provision of information or explanation of a perspective, but include a call for action.These things — not "talking about race" or teaching American history in full — are why Americans object to CRT. Proposals to limit curriculum or teaching derived from CRT differ and are of varying merit, but the best of themThe ACLU letter, hinting at litigation against efforts to reign in the ACLU, is a reaction to both state legislature efforts and a growing rebellion among parents. Wisconsin families aren't being fooled.For example, parents in the Mequon-Thiensville school district, one of the highest-performing in the state, have begun an effort to recall the school board. Parent groups are springing up across the state.One of the main organizers of the Mequon-Thiensville effort, an Hispanic-American mother named Scarlett Johnson, complains that "school districts are not forthright about philosophies like Critical Race Theory being taught in the classroom."While all "CRT-based" training may not create a hostile environment, much of it does. Teaching children that they are complicit in "systems of oppression" or have certain qualities or faults based on the color of their skin can create a hostile environment, as can pedagogical techniques that require students to enact or affirm these contentions.Lawsuits have begun and will continue as long as these teaching practices are used. They make the ACLU's "advice" particularly dangerous. Schools need not do what it implies they must. If they do, they may create the hostile environments — and face the very lawsuits — that the ACLU "warns" against.Rick Esenberg is the president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.