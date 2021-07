After the Biden administration's Department of Education was forced to walk back guidance on schools reopening that included counsel from critical race theory purveyors Abolitionist Teaching Network , the White House disavowed the group in a press briefing on Thursday.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a question on the retraction from the Department of Education from Fox News' correspondent Peter Doocy."Now that the education department admits that they made a mistake in their guidance for reopening — ""How so?" Psaki asked."They included advice from the Abolitionist Teaching Network, and they came out and said that was not supposed to be in there. Is the administration going to follow-up with school districts to make sure that the Abolitionist Teaching Network material is not in lesson plans?""But we are close to schools reopening and is there any concern if you don't endorse this material that was in there, citation or not, that it's in lesson plans?" Doocy asked."We don't dictate or recommend specific curriculum decisions," Psaki replied, "from the federal government. That is and will continue to be handled at the local level. And we believe that the American people trust teachers to make those decisions, and not government."