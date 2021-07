© Getty Images / monkeybusinessimages

When you start wishing death on the unbelievers of critical race theory, as a Virginia NAACP bigwig did recently,Critical race theory continues to be a hot-button issue in America, particularly whether or not it should be taught in schools. On the educational front, a great many people are battling against it being introduced into the curriculum, because they believe it is both nonsensical and divisive. Proponents of CRT are frequently criticized for historical ignorance, with Nikole Hannah Jones' 1619 Project being the best known example of this illiteracy. However, irrespective of these provable falsehoods, these proponents still preach and defend their beliefs with all the fire and brimstone of religious dogma.There have been innumerable articles published in a host of different publications about the historical inaccuracy of critical race theory. Whether it is the 1619 Project, or the writings of Professor Derek Bell, many of the assertions have been completely debunked at this point. Anyone who paid attention in history class would know the historical inaccuracy from a mile away, yet it is still pushed and defended with an uncommon ferocity.Well, uncommon in the realm of political discussion. It is not uncommon in the world of religion. Speaking as a Christian, the only times that I have ever seen this sort of a reaction to an opposing idea is when my faith has been challenged, and fellow believers had incredibly visceral reactions. Even though I believe as they do, such reactions were not warranted, but what is it that causes these raging responses?From what I have seen those who adhere to critical race theory define themselves by it.As such, I cannot see the battle over CRT getting any better anytime soon. Those who wish to indoctrinate children in those ways and thoughts are not going to give up. They desire to teach America's children absolute nonsense simply because they want to propagate their view of the world. However, conversion can happen and I truly believe that if sensible people stand their ground, this is a winnable fight for those who oppose CRT.Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC