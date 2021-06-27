Former US President Donald Trump has taken a jab at what he described as "woke generals" in the US, slamming their embrace of critical race theory. During a speech in his first rally since leaving office in Wellington, Ohio on Saturday, the ex-POTUS claimed that
"the Biden administration [had] issued new rules pushing twisted critical race theory [...] into our military. Our generals and our admirals are now focused more on this nonsense than they are on our enemies. You see these generals lately on television? They are woke".He went on to argue that the US military "will be incapable of fighting and incapable of taking orders", referring to a potential spat between a US private and a "woke general".
"That private's going to tell the general, 'Don't you ever speak to me that way, general — I'll kick your ass'. That's our military, that's where we're going. Woke. We need a Republican Congress to ban critical race theory".Top US General Upholds Critical Race Theory
Trump spoke a few days after General Mike Milley, chairman of the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, responded to GOP criticism over suggestions that the US military was becoming too politically correct when it comes to race-related issues. Milley said, at a House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday:
"[...] I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military — our general officers, our commissioned and non-commissioned officers — of being, quote, 'woke' or something else because we're studying some theories that are out there. A lot of us have to get much smarter on whatever the theory is.Milley said.The general was apparently referring to the developments in Washington on 6 January, when scores of Trump supporters besieged the Capitol building to protest lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results in several states that then-President Donald Trump claimed were illegal.
"What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America, what caused that? I want to find that out."
As for critical race theory (CRT), it is based on the premise that race is not a natural and biologically grounded feature but a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of colour.
According to CRT, the law and legal institutions in the US are "inherently racist" and function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and non-whites, most notably African Americans.
Comment: Well now, he's caught Trump's attention. Is the top general prepared to engage this war zone?