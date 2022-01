© Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street



MPs launch investigation after psychologists criticise totalitarian tactics of 'deploying fear, shame and scapegoating' during pandemic.The Government's "grossly unethical" uses of its "nudge unit" inflated fear among the public during the Covid pandemic, psychologists have said - prompting MPs to launch an investigation into scare adverts.The letter's 40 professional signatories - led by Dr Gary Sidley, a retired clinical psychologist - said they opposed the use of dramatic adverts, which included slogans such as:The letter added: "Government scientists deploying fear, shame and scapegoating to change minds is an ethically dubious practice that in some respects resembles the tactics used by totalitarian regimes such as China, where the state inflicts pain on a subset of its population in an attempt to eliminate beliefs and behaviour they perceive to be deviant."The Government's "nudge unit" was established in the Cabinet Office in 2010 and is designed to apply behavioural science principles to public policy.It has been used to encourage the public to pay their taxes, turn up in court and donate their organs when they die.The unit was used to encourage compliance with coronavirus regulations during the pandemic.The letter drew attention to a government memo from March 2020, which suggested that "the perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent" and called for more frightening messaging.William Wragg, the committee's chairman, said: "I think the central issue is how 'nudge' sits within parliamentary democracy and ministerial accountability."Normally, it's quite straightforward to know where lines of accountability are between the law, parliamentarians scrutinising the law and the public following it."And this is a wider question of how much, in a parliamentary democracy, sits outside of that approach."The psychologists also warned that "scare ads" have had unintended consequences.