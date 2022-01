© Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/AFP via Getty Images



'We inadvertently sanctioned state propaganda'

'Level of fear willingly conveyed on the public' to get people to change their behaviour was a 'far-reaching mistake', says co-founder.Scare tactics have been misused during the pandemic to get the public to follow coronavirus lockdown rules, the co-founder of Downing Street's "Nudge Unit" has suggested.He said: "Nudging made subtle state influence palatable, but mixed with a state of emergency, have we inadvertently sanctioned state propaganda."Mr Ruda's intervention comes just weeks after Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister and chief negotiator, quit the Government - citing his unwillingness to continue supporting its "coercive policies on Covid".His resignation followed the introduction of a number of new restrictions including Covid passports , requiring people to show proof of vaccination or a negative test before entering a large venue, such as a nightclub.Lord Frost's departure has been partially credited with emboldening a number of Cabinet ministers, who have in recent weeks railed against calls from scientists and the Government's advisers for further measures "Initially encouraged to boost public compliance, that fear seems to have subsequently driven policy decisions in a worrying feedback loop."He added that while "behavioural science in policy can help us improve people's lives", there should not be complacency over "the potential for unintended harm".