A Swiss man reportedly exploited a loophole in the country's new simplified sex-change legislation and registered as a woman so that he could become eligible for a lavish pension a year earlier.One citizen, a man from the canton of Lucerne in the German-speaking central part of the country, saw this as a good opportunity to profit, the local Luzerner Zeitung reported.In the wealthy Alpine state, the retirement age for men is 65 years, compared to 64 for women, and the pensions are really high, varying from 13,480 euro (about $15to nearly 27,000 annually.according to media.However, the reportedly isolated incident has pointed to significant flaws in the sex-change rules. The local media have swiftly come up with several other scenarios, in which they can also be exploited by the country's male population.