A downpour of heavy rain in the centre of Palm-Mar in Spain's Tenerife caused several incidents yesterday. An underground car park was completely flooded on the popular tourist island.Streets were also flooded and local media reported that some residents and tourists' cars suffered damage.One Facebook user posted a video of the flood of water gushing down into the underground carpark in Palm-Mar.Kasia Karkowska said: "All the year's worth of rain just falls down at once and has it over with!"Michael Keating said: "Who said it doesn't rain in Tenerife."Local media shared videos of residents wading through water in Palm-Mar due to the heavy flooding.A tweeter called Angela said yesterday: "This is getting very serious. It's 500 metres from where I am. We can't go out at the moment as it's too dangerous."Parts of northern Tenerife suffered a strong hailstorm on Friday while other areas were basked in sunshine.One road was closed and a four car accident was reported in La Esperanza due to the snow.Meanwhile, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and parts of Tenerife were hit by another calima on Friday.A calima is a hot wind which carries dust in the Canary Islands. It can leave a layer of dust covering cars and houses.A weather warning is in place in Lanzarote for the calima which can reduce visibility for drivers.Gazette Life posted: "There's a calima warning today issued by AEMET. The yellow dust warning will be active until midnight and can be subject to an extension."One tweeter said: "Time to go home. Just as well as seen to have woken up to another calima."The Canary Islands are an extremely popular winter holiday destination with many Britons travelling each year.