© Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Wikipedia page obviously favors increasing the minimum wage. Before our edit, this is what it said, 'According to economist Paul Krugman' — I just threw up in my mouth a little — 'the great preponderance of evidence indicates that there is no negative impact to employment from moderate increases on mimunum wage.'



Now here's the thing, Paul Krugman writes. He's an economist. I don't know much he's helped the economy or run a business but...there's no right-leaning source offering a counter-balancing opinion. If this is going to be the number one research portal in the world, 18 billion page views per month, all we need to see is a counterbalance, which they claim in their own neutrality guidelines, right it's supposed to be neutral?

Unfortunately, the real minimum wage is always zero, regardless of the laws, and that is the wage that many workers receive in the wake of the creation or escalation of a government-mandated minimum wage, because they lose their jobs or fail to find jobs when they enter the labor force. Making it illegal to pay less than a given amount does not make a worker's productivity worth that amount — and, if it is not, that worker is unlikely to be employed.

Steven Crowder's latest video takes a deep dive into the alleged left-wing bias of Wikipedia, the world's most popular crowdsourced encyclopedia. While Wikipedia has an article on virtually everything under the sun, Crowder — like many other conservatives — has long suspected that it shields readers from the true set of facts, hiding ones that run contrary to progressive narratives on key social issues.Crowder lumped Wikipedia in with "Big Tech," alleging, "As it turns out — and this should come as no surprise to anyone who knows even a little bit about how Big Tech operates — Wikipedia is full of bias."On entries regarding child transgender hormone therapy, the Texas heartbeat abortion law, and even the data regarding anti-Asian history — Wikipedia editors appear to have denied all of Crowder's edits — allowing only one side of the argument to come into fruition."If there's are things left-wing tech giants don't approve of they're facts, objective truth, and anything that doesn't purposefully toe the party line," Crowder claimed. "The 'reasoning' provided for negating our edits was ignorant, convoluted, and sometimes completely non-existent! The left need not have good reasons to silence opposing views, though. And if they have reasons at all, they need not explain themselves to you."For example, Crowder was left wondering why Thomas Sowell — a world-renowned economist — was not a reliable source under Wikipedia's eyes.So, in order to make it neutral and balanced, Crowder and his colleague added a quote from Hoover Institute fellow and conservative Sowell. That quote said:"It would be hard to dispute the idea that there's a more qualified economist in the world today than Thomas Sowell. He's certainly up there, all of his peers respect him and he's done a lot of work on the minimum wage issue," Crowder noted.The entire video can be seen here and is well worth the watch:The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author's own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.