"If official representation of a nonprofit organization is established in Russia, it automatically becomes a foreign agent. It is subject to all the sanctions against foreign agents."

If Moscow legislators pass a proposed law to force large IT companies to maintain offices on Russian soil, Wikipedia could be registered as a foreign agent, and as such it may have to deal with numerous sanctions and restrictions.That's according tothe Russian arm of the online encyclopaedia's parent foundation. Speaking last Friday at a meeting of the country's parliamentary committee on technology and communications, he asked politicians not to pass the proposed legislation.Kozlovsky told the MPs that Wikipedia is not run for profit and is financed by donations from users.The proposed law to force tech giants to create a base in Russia was put forward byof the ruling United Russia party.According to Khinstein, Wikipedia would not be designated as a foreign agent, as it is not engaged in political activities. However, Kozlovsky believes that current legislation would, in fact, apply to the website."I am talking to you now, and according to your law, that is political activity," Kozlovsky said.Another one of the bill's authors, United Russia MP Anton Gorelkin, said that he also does not think Wikipedia would fall under the regulation of the legislation on foreign agents. He wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday:"Wikipedia is essentially a social network.as Kozlovsky suggested,This makes no sense and is unrealistic."