First published on Thu 27 Jan 2022 13.05 GMT Police forces in England and Wales have recorded the highest number of rapes and sexual offences over a year, official figures released on Thursday show.This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and includedRape accounted for 37% of all sexual offences recorded by police.The ONS said the latest figures may reflect a "number of factors", including the "impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people's willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims", and it urged caution when interpreting the data.The figures cover the months after the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March.She was attacked and killed by a Metropolitan police officer, Wayne Couzens, prompting a national debate about sexual violence, the safety of women and the response from government, police and prosecutors.A statement from the ONS said:Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, said the figures show the Conservatives had no grip on law and order."The government is refusing to adopt Labour's plans to improve community safety and security - including for all police forces to have specialist rape investigation units, violence against women and girls to be a strategic policing priority, more police to be back out into local neighbourhoods or a proper plan to tackle online fraud. The result is that under the Conservatives more and more criminals are getting away with their crimes, and it is victims who are paying the price. Communities deserve better," she said.Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said she was "extremely concerned" that sexual offences had not only increased but reached a record high., though it may also be the case that more survivors are reporting these crimes. It is vital that those who do come forward are treated with respect and given high quality support every step of the way through the criminal justice system."Police records also show "thatPoliceof 5.7m. Excluding fraud and computer misuse, the overall figure falls 1% to 4.9m.There were 872,911 offences (not including fraud crimes) flagged asfrom 835,319 offences in the previous year.The ONS said it "cannot conclude whether there has been an increase in the number of victims of domestic abuse" because of changes in the way the crimes are reported and recorded, but added: "Data from victim services suggests that experiences ofand that victims faced difficulties in safely seeking support under these conditions."A press release from the Home Office about the latest figures did not mention rape or sexual assault, instead claiming that the latest statistics show that the government's crime plan is working.Priti Patel, the home secretary, said in a statement: "This Government continues to cut crime through our Beating Crime Plan, which brings together record resources to drive police recruitment and target the very crimes that blight too many of our communities."