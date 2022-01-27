© AFP / Florian Weiser



People in Austria who are not fully vaccinated against Covid will no longer be kept under the current strict lockdown, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein have declared. The officials added that the rollback of the current restrictions takes effect next Monday, assuming hospitalization figures remain stable.The country resorted to the extra measures in an effort to control infections and enforce its vaccination laws, which included deploying police to inspect immunization papers after the reopening of cultural, entertainment, and hospitality to inoculated persons in mid-December, following three weeks of nationwide lockdown.People entering Austria are required to show proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test conducted within the past 72 hours, or proof of a booster shot.As of Monday, the minimum time permitted between receiving a second and third dose of the vaccine will be reduced from 120 days to 90 days, and the validity of the nation's Green Pass lasts just six months from the conclusion of the holder's first series of vaccinations. Those with booster doses will enjoy a longer period of validity at nine months.