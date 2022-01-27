Society's Child
Austria relaxes strict lockdown for unjabbed citizens
RT
Thu, 27 Jan 2022 21:00 UTC
However, while the unvaccinated will no longer be confined to their homes, their freedom of movement will remain strictly regulated, with the current "2G" rules remaining in place. The 2G restrictions require individuals seeking to enter hotels, restaurants, bars, and other public areas to present proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 in order to get in, and the 10pm curfew on such establishments will remain in place.
The country resorted to the extra measures in an effort to control infections and enforce its vaccination laws, which included deploying police to inspect immunization papers after the reopening of cultural, entertainment, and hospitality to inoculated persons in mid-December, following three weeks of nationwide lockdown.
Parliament voted last week with an overwhelming majority to impose mandatory vaccinations for adults, despite the opposition FPO voting unanimously against the measure as a "totalitarian low point."
People entering Austria are required to show proof of full vaccination, a negative PCR test conducted within the past 72 hours, or proof of a booster shot.
As of Monday, the minimum time permitted between receiving a second and third dose of the vaccine will be reduced from 120 days to 90 days, and the validity of the nation's Green Pass lasts just six months from the conclusion of the holder's first series of vaccinations. Those with booster doses will enjoy a longer period of validity at nine months.
Austria has imposed four national lockdowns in total over the pandemic. The strict rules have elicited intense pushback from citizens, who have repeatedly taken to the streets in protest of both the restrictions and the vaccine mandate in huge numbers.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Psstoffgoy 2022-01-27T21:52:41Z
Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, he must be related to Myron Shitstain the parasite
Nada · 2022-01-27T22:02:50Z
One day before Mandatory Vaccine policy is set to take place for the entire country. So whats the excitement over this bullshit "relaxing of lockdown".
Latest News
- Sea freezes in Greece in a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon
- Horowitz: Whistleblowers share DOD medical data that blows vaccine safety debate wide open
- Alaska, Texas governors sue over National Guard vaccine rule
- Authoritarian madness: The slippery slope from lockdowns to concentration camps
- Biden's approval rating crumbles in Georgia, key swing state for this year's midterm elections
- Austria relaxes strict lockdown for unjabbed citizens
- Biden Surgeon General suggests Joe Rogan podcast should be censored: Big Tech 'has an important role to play'
- Best of the Web: Quebec bans unvaccinated from buying groceries at Walmart, Costco
- Covid-era money printing will lead to economic collapse - Robert Kiyosaki
- Lavrov: West using 'rogue tools' on Russia & China
- Ukrainian soldier kills 5 in shooting rampage at military factory
- Robot successfully performs keyhole surgery on pigs without human help
- Rare 'missing link' black hole found
- Scientists explain mysterious finger-like features in solar flares
- Rare Middle East snow brings both joy and misery
- Leaked video reveals Joe Biden's 'hush hush' migrant invasion: 'Betraying the American people'
- Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi - Tropical Storm Ana death toll climbs to at least 70
- Transparency: Russia reveals US response to security proposals
- YouTube permanently axes Dan Bongino Show
- Hysteria can be hard to redial - Ukrainians in panic mode as President tries to calm fears of economic collapse
- Horowitz: Whistleblowers share DOD medical data that blows vaccine safety debate wide open
- Alaska, Texas governors sue over National Guard vaccine rule
- Authoritarian madness: The slippery slope from lockdowns to concentration camps
- Lavrov: West using 'rogue tools' on Russia & China
- Leaked video reveals Joe Biden's 'hush hush' migrant invasion: 'Betraying the American people'
- Transparency: Russia reveals US response to security proposals
- Hysteria can be hard to redial - Ukrainians in panic mode as President tries to calm fears of economic collapse
- US wants diplomatic requests it sent to Russia kept secret, all the while it sends more weapons to Ukraine than ever before
- UK's Met police to investigate No. 10's multiple violations of lockdown, police want FULL report to be published immediately
- EU gifts $1.36 billion in 'aid' to Ukraine, says US 'dramatizing' situation & sees no need to withdraw embassy staff
- Fresh questions on what Fauci, government knew about COVID origin
- Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, paving way for Biden appointment
- Bulgaria insists it's a loyal NATO ally, but won't send troops to Ukraine
- Trudeau says freedom truckers a 'small fringe minority' with 'unacceptable views'
- US F-35 jet upgrade is 'immature & deficient' - reports
- Russia and the West: Piercing the Fog of Hysteria
- Is Washington under alien control?
- Biden's 'minor incursion' remark reveals a lot about his team's Russia strategy
- Statesman: Croatian president says he will withdraw troops if NATO starts war with Russia
- Israeli troops admit collective punishment policy: 'We're here to pressure the village'
- Biden's approval rating crumbles in Georgia, key swing state for this year's midterm elections
- Austria relaxes strict lockdown for unjabbed citizens
- Biden Surgeon General suggests Joe Rogan podcast should be censored: Big Tech 'has an important role to play'
- Best of the Web: Quebec bans unvaccinated from buying groceries at Walmart, Costco
- Covid-era money printing will lead to economic collapse - Robert Kiyosaki
- Ukrainian soldier kills 5 in shooting rampage at military factory
- YouTube permanently axes Dan Bongino Show
- Civil liberty: South Carolina bill would make it illegal to ask vaccine status
- The economy of permanent emergency, Part I
- UK PM authorized pet rescue during Kabul exodus, emails suggest
- Hypocrisy at its finest: Canadian journalist 'triggered' by lack of COVID restrictions while on Florida vacation
- Woke ideas about race don't represent racial minorities
- Top Human Rights Watch investigator allegedly hacked with Pegasus spyware
- Spotify sides with Joe Rogan, removes Neil Young's music: 'A costly move'
- Best of the Web: QR codes are dead in Russia
- Powerful explosion causes extensive damage to buildings in central Athens
- Extremists see US power grid as target, government report warns
- Don't pose with Russians, Ukraine warns Olympians
- How George Soros funded progressive 'legal arsonist' DAs behind US crime surge
- DeSantis furious after FDA pulls authorization of antibody drugs: 'Sudden and reckless'
- Possible lunisolar calendar systems at Gobekli Tepe and Karahan Tepe
- Across the Muslim world, Islamism is going out of vogue
- Archaeological discoveries show Poverty Point is more complex than previously known
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wall Street and the Russian Revolution, with Richard B. Spence
- Is Vesuvius taking an extended siesta?
- How the untimely death of RG Collingwood changed the course of philosophy forever
- As a former US intelligence officer, I see a red flag in the CIA's latest anti-Russia playbook
- Metal plate inserted into 2,000 year-old Peruvian warrior's skull may be oldest evidence of surgery
- Early hominid in China had biggest known brain of the time
- 2,000-year-old Celtic hoard of gold 'rainbow cups' discovered in Germany
- Pathologizing politics: The difference between pathocracy studies and the F-scale
- Rare African script holds clues to the evolution of writing
- Extremely rare 2000-year-old wooden figure unearthed in a Buckinghamshire ditch
- Earliest human remains in eastern Africa dated to more than 230,000 years ago
- Mysterious ancient tombs reveal 4,500-year-old highway network in north-west Arabia
- Ancient Mesopotamian discovery transforms knowledge of early farming
- Contrary to Hollywood, study finds medieval warhorses were surprisingly small in stature
- 6th century mosaic revealed in Turkey during excavation
- Giant 'sea dragon' surfaces in one of Britain's 'greatest ever' prehistoric finds
- 'After 900 nuclear tests on our land, US wants to ethnically cleanse us': meet the most bombed nation in the world
- Robot successfully performs keyhole surgery on pigs without human help
- Rare 'missing link' black hole found
- Scientists explain mysterious finger-like features in solar flares
- A bioelectronic tongue 'tastes' sweetness
- Ancient ice reveals mysterious solar storm
- Birds shuffle and repeat their tunes to keep the audience listening
- Best of the Web: Mysterious energy source is 'pulsing every 20 minutes' - Object unlike anything astronomers have seen before
- Southern Ocean storms cause outgassing of carbon dioxide
- The eye: A classic example of natural design
- Why no one is freaking out about the looming massive earthquake threat in the Pacific Northwest
- Why the Yamnaya population should be seen as quintessentially European
- Impossible material made possible inside a graphene sandwich
- Even in the depths of sleep our brains are alert to stranger danger, new study reveals
- Cambrian explosion becomes more explosive
- Monster black hole spotted on dwarf galaxy 'giving birth' to stars
- 'Strange history' of photons challenges our understanding of quantum interactions
- Quantum computing in silicon hits 99 per cent accuracy
- Tech bros propose replacing women with 'synthetic wombs'
- Genetic risk factor found for risk of smell and taste loss from Covid-19
- Chinese scientists develop electronic skin with haptic feedback
- Sea freezes in Greece in a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon
- Rare Middle East snow brings both joy and misery
- Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi - Tropical Storm Ana death toll climbs to at least 70
- Bomb cyclone threatens New England region Jan 28-29, 2022
- Tonga region hit by magnitude 6.2 earthquake just weeks after huge volcanic eruption and tsunami devastated the islands
- Cold front brings snowfall to the Canary Islands
- First ever sighting of a black tern from the northern hemisphere in New Zealand
- Winter storm slams W. Kansas, some snowfall totals top 25 inches
- Malawi hit by flooding caused by tropical storm Ana - 4 dead
- At least 9 people killed after deadly floods hit western Uganda
- Tropical storm Ana floods Madagascar's capital - death toll from recent flooding reaches 34
- Extreme cold in Turkey freezes animals in place
- Haiti earthquakes kill two, send residents flooding into the streets
- Tornadoes hit Greek islands during winter blizzard
- Magnitude 6 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Sandwich Islands
- 8 killed after heavy rain causes damage and landslides in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan
- Best of the Web: Athens, Greek islands and Turkey's Istanbul buried under several feet of snow
- Unseasonal wildfire in California's Big Sur forces evacuations, over 1,500 acres scorched
- 1 missing after floods and mudslides in Machu Picchu, Peru
- Northern area of Pakistan receives 4 feet of snow
- Meteor fireball over North and South Carolina on January 26
- Meteor fireball over Lazio region in Italy on January 26
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina on January 25
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on January 23
- Meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Jan. 20)
- Meteor fireball over east of Spain (Jan. 15)
- Meteor fireball over Quebec and Vermont on January 19
- Meteor fireball over north of Spain (Jan 19)
- Meteor fireball over Wisconsin and surrounding states on January 20
- Meteor fireball over Oklahoma on January 18
- Meteor fireball over France on January 16
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Jan. 2)
- Meteor fireball over Illinois on January 18
- Meteor fireball over Rajasthan, India on January 2
- Meteor fireball over 4 states of Brazil on January 14
- Bright meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Jan. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other countries on January 13
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean (Jan. 12)
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on January 12
- UK scientists: Tougher Covid restrictions in Scotland and Wales 'haven't made any difference'
- 2021 less deadly than 2015, ONS data show
- CDC 'Pivoting its language' on vaccination status
- Testing healthy people is stupid
- Boston patient removed from heart transplant list for being unvaccinated
- Shame on Australia for rejecting science — World's tennis great is already immune to COVID
- Large, peer-reviewed research study proves ivermectin works
- Best of the Web: Mercola: Can the Shot Suppress Your Immune System
- 'Antimicrobial resistance' among leading causes of death globally, comprehensive analysis finds
- Record hospitalisations in highly vaccinated US states as omicron surge peaks
- Official data suggests the Triple Vaccinated may be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome at an alarming rate
- Deaths up 40% among those aged 18-64 based on life insurance claims for 2021 after COVID-19 vaccine roll outs
- New research suggests COVID was less deadly than thought in first year of pandemic
- Triple-jabbed over-30s have higher infection rates than the unvaccinated, UKHSA data show
- The right to healthy food: Comorbidities & COVID-19
- Best of the Web: CDC study finds natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity: long-lasting and broad spectrum
- Why are pandemic babies developmentally stunted?
- WHO says there's no evidence healthy children and adolescents need Covid boosters
- Study finds that even mild cases of Covid-19 affect memory & attention
- Crumbling narrative: Study casts doubt on effectiveness of Covid testing at schools
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Young people turn to collectivism because of these psychological disparities
- Best of the Web: The Psychorium: A needed new analytical tool in the study of pathocracy
- The ambiguity of the evidence - Stephen Meyer's 'The God Hypothesis'
- How to de-program Greta Thunberg
- Brain surgery without a scalpel
- Panpsychism is starting to push out naturalism as a scientific world view
- Majority of adults in US believe in afterlife, Republicans much more than Democrats, poll shows
- Five reasons why Dostoevsky is SO great
- Psychopaths and the managerial class: How homology in modus operandi risks pathocratic capture
- The brain uses bodily signals to regulate fear
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
- Flashback: White liberals watch in amazement as black man acquires ID
- Pfizer CEO: SCOTUS ruling a 'clear violation of our Constitutional right to produce experimental drugs and use the full power of government to force the entire population to inject them into their bodies'
- Fugitive ostriches invade Chinese city center
- Businesses now requiring positive COVID test as proof of vaccination
- Nation observes 0 seconds of silence to read the names of those killed by Trump supporters on January 6th
- Grieving AOC lays memorial wreath at her grave on January 6th
- White man callously attacks Native American Woman
- 23 Covid-skeptic memes to kick off 2022!
- AOC claims Ron DeSantis kidnapped her and held her hostage in Miami and now she is dead
- Due to supply chain issues Democrats recommend mailing in your votes for 2024 now
- White House decorated with touching 2021 Christmas message: 'YOU WILL DIE'
- New York restaurant adds voting booth so they can allow people in without ID
- Presidential address lasts hours as Biden keeps trying to say 'Omicron' correctly
- Hillary Clinton reportedly considering losing again
- Bezos orders workers to dig through tornado rubble to keep filling orders
- Rudolph changes name to Rolanda, dominates Female Reindeer Games
- Hillary Clinton set to teach MasterClass on losing elections
- Camels enhanced with Botox barred from Saudi beauty contest
- To save time, Ghislaine just told to list the Hollywood celebs and politicians who didn't visit Epstein Island
Quote of the Day
By their own follies they perished, the fools.
- Homer, The Odyssey
Recent Comments
They all could be and should be legally hunted down and hung for treason, where is everyone that swore an oath to uphold the constitution against...
One day before Mandatory Vaccine policy is set to take place for the entire country. So whats the excitement over this bullshit "relaxing of...
"The Joe Rogan Experience" reaches an average of 11 million people per episode, The Blaze noted, adding, " CNN Primetime averages less than one...
If people are entitled to accurate information, bring it on. I have not seen it yet, from government or MSM.
I have a relative there, and she will be so pissed off, as she is one of the righteous ones. I will laugh.