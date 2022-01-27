© Sputnik / Press Service of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

The US is attempting to punish Russia and China through sanctions, provocations, and media campaigns, because they are acting independently and not doing what the West dictates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.According to Lavrov, Washington and other Western capitals are trying to impose their own vision of the world on other countries, calling it a "rules-based order."This isn't the first time that Lavrov has slammed Western nations for what he sees as an attempt to cause an imbalance in the architecture of global governance, and he has previously accused some countries of illegally using force and unilaterally imposing sanctions "without the approval by the UN Security Council."Last year, the Russian foreign minister suggested that the UN, in its current form, has "excessive representation of the West," proposing that more countries be invited to the Security Council.