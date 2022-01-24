Puppet Masters
UK begins evacuation of diplomats from Ukraine
RT
Mon, 24 Jan 2022 08:25 UTC
Britain has ordered the withdrawal of staff from its embassy in Kiev "in response to growing threat" from Moscow, as tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border continue to remain high amid Western fears that the Kremlin is planning an invasion.
In an update published on the website of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), it was revealed that London has opted to "temporarily" withdraw some staff and their dependants from Kiev, noting that the embassy would remain open and continue providing assistance to British nationals in Ukraine.
UK passport holders have also been told to register their presence in the country.
The announcement follows a similar move by the US Embassy in Kiev, which announced late on Sunday that it had made the decision to authorize the departure of its staff in Ukraine "out of an abundance of caution due to continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens."
The decision comes as tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at an all-time high, and Moscow stands accused of stationing more than 100,000 troops near the border in preparation for an invasion.
The Kremlin has repeatedly denied having any plan for a military incursion, and has called such accusations "groundless and wrong." Last week, the US State Department suggested Russia could attack "at any point."
Britain's decision to remove diplomats comes just two days after London declassified intelligence claiming that Moscow is seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev. A statement, published by the FCDO, suggested that Ukrainian MP Evgeniy Murayev is the chosen alternative to Ukraine's current president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
On Monday morning, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter that Kiev "respects the right of foreign nations to ensure the safety" of their diplomatic missions, but called the step "premature" and "an instance of excessive caution." Ukraine has repeatedly played down the risk of a Russian invasion.
After US authorities urged Americans to leave Ukraine and US diplomats were allowed to voluntarily leave the country, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry became concerned and made a comment. The foreign ministry called this Washington decision "premature".
"While respecting the right of foreign states to guarantee the security of their diplomatic missions, we believe that such a step by the US is premature and a manifestation of excessive precaution," said Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the department.
At the same time, the representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, in fact, refuted the hysteria about the impending "Russian invasion", which has been fomented by Western politicians and media in recent weeks.
According to Nikolenko, in fact, there have been no cardinal changes regarding the security situation in the country in recent times: "the threat of new waves of Russian aggression" has remained constant since 2014, and the accumulation of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine "which began in April last year".
His statement, of course, is also addressed to Ukrainians: the representative of the country's foreign ministry has decided to reassure his compatriots that the decision of the State Department does not at all mean that all employees of the American embassy will immediately leave Ukraine. .
Nikolenko, against the background of the fact that the Americans began to actively inflate the country with weapons and invited their citizens to leave its territory, spoke about how "the Russian Federation is making active efforts to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine. . "
“A great deal of misinformation, manipulation and fakes is spreading in the Ukrainian and international media space to sow panic among Ukrainians and foreigners, scare companies and undermine economic and financial stability. In this situation, it is important to soberly assess the risks and remain calm ", a representative of the Ukrainian authorities transmits with a blue eye.
Well, at the same time, he obviously doesn't forget to thank the hosts overseas.
"In this context, we are particularly grateful to the US government for its proactive diplomatic stance and for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, in particular, by providing the latest weapons and equipment," Nikolenko said.
Источник: [Link]
