© STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images



London has commenced withdrawing diplomatic staff amid fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is imminent.Britain has ordered the withdrawal of staff from its embassy in Kiev "in response to growing threat" from Moscow, as tensions on the Ukrainian-Russian border continue to remain high amid Western fears that the Kremlin is planning an invasion.The decision comes as tensions between Ukraine and Russia are at an all-time high, and Moscow stands accused of stationing more than 100,000 troops near the border in preparation for an invasion.Britain's decision to remove diplomats comes just two days after London declassified intelligence claiming that Moscow is seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kiev. A statement, published by the FCDO, suggested that Ukrainian MP Evgeniy Murayev is the chosen alternative to Ukraine's current president, Volodymyr Zelensky.On Monday morning, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter that Kiev "respects the right of foreign nations to ensure the safety" of their diplomatic missions, but called the step "premature" and "an instance of excessive caution." Ukraine has repeatedly played down the risk of a Russian invasion.